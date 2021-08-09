Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Debuts at #1 in the U.S.

Billie Eilish's sophomore album 'Happier Than Ever' has officially debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S., as well as in Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. 'Happier Than Ever' also now officially holds the record for highest vinyl sales upon release over the last 30 years. This is her second Number 1 album in the U.S. and in multiple countries around the world.



Fans and critics across the globe have praised Eilish, applauding her unflinching defiance and unwavering artistic approach, as she continues to rule the pop landscape instead of pandering to it. The 16-track full-length proves to be another welcomed triumph for popular music. A combination of non-fiction and fantasy, Eilish steps out into the limelight as one of the most treasured, talented and intricate songwriters of her generation. Weaving razor-sharp wit, everyday observations, secrets and escapades, all-the-while exploring what it is to be a complex human being, navigating the modern world. Listeners are left enchanted and captivated by this new chapter, as she delivers her rawest, most confessionary work to date.



The album's essence, artwork and color palette was inspired by some of her all-time favorite recording artists Julie London, Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee, and the 1950's and 60's "golden era' they once reigned. Produced by her brother FINNEAS at his home studio in Los Angeles, 'Happier Than Ever' solidifies Billie Eilish once again, as one of the most crucial pop artists of our time. Listen to 'Happier Than Ever' HERE.



In other news, seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning Billie Eilish will make her Disney+ debut with "Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles," a cinematic concert experience, premiering globally on Friday, September 3. Fresh off the heels of her brand-new album, "Happier than Ever," the Disney+ original will feature an intimate performance of every song in the album's sequential order - for the first and only time - from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie's hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops. "Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles" features FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell. "Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles" was produced by Interscope Films and Darkroom Productions, in associate with Nexus Studios and Aron Levine Productions, with Kerry Asmussen as the Live Concert Director and Pablo Berron as Director of Photography.



Starting February 3 in New Orleans, Billie Eilish's sold-out HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR commences. The arena run will be making 32 stops across North America, before heading over the Atlantic for an 18-date arena tour through Europe and the United Kingdom, starting June 3. For merchandise and more details go to: www.billieeilish.com/



Tonight, Billie Eilish will be performing and talking on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



'Happier Than Ever' the album is out everywhere now.