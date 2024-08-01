Billianne Releases New Summer Pop Song 'Crush'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Billianne has released the pop song to obsess over this summer with the irresistible new track, “Crush”, available to stream now on all platforms. “Crush” marks Billianne’s first ever pop single after she has already been given the seal of approval by some of the biggest names in the genre including Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas and P!nk. The single follows Billianne’s breathtaking “Daydream", which she premiered in April on NBC’s The TODAY Show with a captivating US National TV debut performance that cemented her status as an artist to watch.

Speaking on her new single, the 21-year-old Milton Ontario singer-songwriter says, “Crush was written on a boat near the end of summer in northern Ontario. I was thinking about a crush I had a while ago and how consuming it feels. Crush is a plea for more as much as it is a confession of feelings! So many laughs went into the creation of this song and I’m excited for the world to hear this “pop” side of me—it represents a large part of myself that I don’t get to indulge in often.”

“Crush” has been selected as the next iHeartRadio Future Star for August and September 2024. During this time, the song will be in full rotation at all iHeartRadio Canada Top 40 stations (which make up 60% of the entire Top 40 Chart Panel), and iHeartRadio Canada Hot AC station CHUM FM Toronto.

Billianne recently returned from a support tour with Australian band Hollow Coves across North America and is playing Osheaga Festival this weekend before embarking on her first tour overseas across Europe and the UK, with debut performances in London, Paris, Berlin and more. Billianne is wrapping up the year as special guest to Donovan Woods on his fall tour including a night at Massey Hall, Toronto. Complete tour dates are below, and tickets can be purchased online HERE.

ABOUT BILLIANNE

A natural performer her whole life, in October 2021, Billianne scored a major breakthrough when her cover of Tina Turner’s “The Best” went viral on TikTok, rocketing to more than 2 million views and over 26,000 creations—not to mention gaining her an adoring fanbase and nods from some of her idols including Taylor Swift, The Lumineers, Joe Jonas, Ryan Reynolds, P!nk, and Michael Bublé. Billianne’s reality had suddenly changed. “It felt like the world was opening up, and everything was possible,” she says.

Billianne has since written, recorded, and released her debut EP, The Things We Talk About, which dropped in July 2023 and has earned her over 10 million global streams. In support of the EP, she performed the record across Canada, opening for iconic acts like KT Tunstall, The Paper Kites, Julia Jacklin, and Half Moon Run.

﻿UPCOMING TOUR DATES

August 2 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

Aug 28 - Mühle Hunziken, Rubigen, CH ~

Aug 29 - Mühle Hunziken, Rubigen, CH ~

Sep 1 - Sala Jerusalem, Valencia, ES ~

Sep 3 - Teatro Esalva, Madrid, ES ~

Sep 5 - Openluchttheater Goffert, Nijmegen, NL ~

Sep 6 - Zuiderpark Live, The Hague, NL ~

Sep 8 - KUZ, Mainz, DE ~

Sep 9 - Trix, Antwerp, BE ~

Sep 10 - Skaters Palace, Munster, DE ~

Sep 12 - Alter Schalachtof, Dresden, DE ~

Sept 15 - City Folk Festival, Ottawa, ON

Oct 3 McPherson Playhouse Theatre, Victoria, BC +

Oct 5 - The Centre In Vancouver, Vancouver, BC +

Oct 6 - Kelowna Community Theatre, Kelowna, BC +

Oct 8 - Winspear Centre, Edmonton, AB +

Oct 9 The Jack Singer Concert Hall, Calgary, AB+

Oct 11 Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg, MB+

Oct 28 - Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds, UK

Oct 29 - The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK

Oct 30 - Omeara, London, UK

Nov 1 - POPUP!, Paris, FR

Nov 2 - Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, NL

Nov 3 - Continental, Brussels, BE

Nov 5 - Privatclub, Berlin, DE

Dec 4 Centre in the Square, Kitchener, ON+

Dec 5 Massey Hall, Toronto ON + + Support for Donovan Woods ~ Support for Hollow Coves

Photo Credit: Gemma Warren

