Bill Abernathy Follows #1 International Hit With New Single Dedicated To Muse

"Who Are You, Who Am I" is the title track to Bill's latest EP. It follows his #1 South Africa Country chart hit, "World's Foremost Authority On Everything."

"I get asked all the time about where my music comes from. 'Who Are You Who Am I' was written to answer that question."- Bill Abernathy

"I get asked all the time about where my music comes from. 'Who Are You Who Am I' was written to answer that question. I've had a recurring dream throughout my life where I experience a "muse" beckoning me to go with her on a journey. Along the journey we revisit times in my life that were personally transformational. Places where I learned great life lessons. Places where I experienced very strong emotions."

Kansas City's Bill Abernathy's muse has been quite inspiring over the past 4 years. His 2017 release "Find A Way" spawned a #1 Roots Music Report single, "Goodbye Will Never Come Again." 2018's breakout album, "Crossing Willow Creek" saw 4 single releases, while the album topped the Roots album charts. With the release of "Who Are You, Who Am I," the first three singles have reached almost 200K Spotify streams between them. Now, Abernathy pays tribute to his muse on the final single from the EP, the title track.

"It's kind of like watching a movie of selected episodes of my life and experiencing everything I felt all over again," says Bill. "Though I don't know who she is, it's clear she knows me well and is teaching me who I really am at a much deeper level. Hence the title 'Who Are You Who Am I.' It's said that music is the sound of pure emotion. I believe she is taking me to the place that music lives, where emotions live, and sometimes I get blessed to sit down and write songs about the journey. "

Kansas City, MO singer-songwriter Bill Abernathy has released a string of successful singles and albums, starting with 2017's Find A Way, featuring the #1 Roots Music Chart single, "Goodbye Will Never Come Again." Abernathy continued his streak with another hit album, Crossing Willow Creek, which included the politically charged radio hit and Top 100 US iTunes single, "Cry Wolf," as well as 3 other international hits. With over 14K monthly Spotify listeners, his songs have received more than 350K Spotify plays. All totaled, Abernathy's music has been streamed more than 1 million times. Bill has been seen in Billboard Magazine, NoDepression, Americana Rhythm Magazine and many others. He has appeared on CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox TV stations and websites. For more information, please visit http://www.billabernathy.com.

https://www.facebook.com/billabernathy2.0

https://twitter.com/bill_abernathy

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4Ke1nMGKuxX1mqzhNYCBwD