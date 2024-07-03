Bikôkô Shares New Single 'LA MANO' With Crystal Murray

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spanish artist Bikôkô shares her sentimental new single “La Mano”. A collaboration with lauded producer Kwes Darko, featuring the sumptuous vocals of esteemed R&B artist, Crystal Murray, “La Mano” is a luxurious slice of experimental R&B, drawing on Bikoko’s own rich tapestry expansive influences and reflecting on her innermost thoughts. The single comes just ahead of another milestone for Bikôkô, performing opening sets for Brooklyn’s acclaimed soulful singer-songwriter/producer MADISON McFERRIN’s UK tour gigs in Manchester (YES), Bristol (Strange Brew) and London (Lower Third), across 4-6th July.

Following recent single “Jealousy”, on which Bikôkô reflected on difficult feelings in relationships via gentle guitar riffs, uplifting synths, and intricate percussion, ”La Mano” is the second offering from her anticipated upcoming EP, A 1 IS BETTER THAN A 0, a project on which Bikôkô truly wears her heart on her sleeve.

Sonically, the single blends the vibrant rhythms of Senegalese sabar percussion with electronic synths and lush vocals. Lyrically, Bikôkô candidly opens up, delving into the intense and often overwhelming obsession with productivity and work and the toll it can take on one's mental health.

Bikôkô’s shares, “The inspiration for "La Mano" comes from a very personal place, as I navigated the challenges of sustaining a healthy work-life balance in an industry that often prioritizes numbers and output over well-being. This fusion of sounds is designed to evoke the powerful and dark emotions that come with the theme of the song. It's the most intense track I've ever made, aiming to mirror the very feelings it explores.”

Bikôkô’s anticipated return comes following her two stand-out performances at world-leading festivals including Primavera and Sonar last month, and her lauded debut release, Aura Aura EP. Several years in the making, A 1 IS BETTER THAN A 0, lands this October via Jamz Supernova’s revered Future Bounce label, following recent releases including Sola’s beautiful Warped Soul EP and Jumping Back Slash & BŪJIN’S acclaimed album, A Seat In Heaven.

An accomplished singer, writer, producer, keyboard, and drum player, Bikôkô was born in Barcelona. Her father is a Cameroonian musician, so musicality is etched into her DNA. This familial influence and early education lend themselves to the R&B and West African elements in her music, joining a whole world of other sounds. Hyper-pop, neo-soul, jazz, and experimental electronics influences are all woven into her rich sonic tapestry, a perfect backdrop for her signature sultry vocals.

Currently based in London after some time in New York, Bikôkô has also charmed the fashion world with her striking, cherub-esque aesthetic and her bold, playful sense of style. Gaining widespread support from music lovers and tastemakers including Apartamento, Lampoon, Metal, and Teeth magazine - the latter dubbing her as “a Solange for the bedroom generation” - the future is bright for the multifaceted talent.

Photo Credit: Daniel Garzee - @danielgarzee

Comments