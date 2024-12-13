Biig Piig Drops Confessional New Track 'Ponytail'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Biig Piig has released her intoxicating new track, ‘Ponytail’, via RCA Records. A melancholic, infectious anthem, ‘Ponytail’ encapsulates the struggle of being trapped in the toxic push-and-pull of a relationship. The track’s themes of emotional entanglement are masked in a perfectly euphoric, dance-ready package.

“I was thinking about the feeling of tied to someone and wanting to break the cycle, but not being able to, and kind of admitting defeat,” Biig Piig explains of the brand-new track. “It’s a bit of a sad banger. Crying at the club: my favourite thing to do!”

Crafted with longtime collaborator Mac Wetha, ‘Ponytail’ sees Biig Piig’s signature blend of introspective storytelling and genre-defying soundscapes reach a new high. The track builds anticipation for her forthcoming debut album ‘11:11’, set for release in early 2025.

The accompanying music video, directed by Freddie Cattaneo, is a long form extension of Episode 7 of the 11-part series that you can find on Biig Piig’s socials ahead of the album. Each episode contains a dedicated storyline written by and starring Biig Piig, soundtracked by each track and focuses on her experiences growing up in the city that has influenced the album.

Biig Piig’s debut album era began with standout tracks like ‘4AM’ and ‘Decimal’. While ‘4AM’ explored themes of breaking free from negativity, ‘Decimal’ teased a record full of deep introspection, urban narratives, and synchronicity. True to its name, ‘11:11’ symbolises enlightenment and the chaos that comes before clarity—a reflection of Biig Piig’s transformative artistry.

Following last year’s globally acclaimed mixtape ‘Bubblegum’, which channeled the catharsis and safety she found in club culture, Biig Piig has cemented herself as one of pop’s most innovative storytellers. The 26-year-old artist continues to weave bilingual lyrics, colorful textures, and immersive soundscapes into her craft, bringing listeners on a journey through her lived experiences and fantastical imaginings.

Having garnered praise from peers and icons alike, including Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, and toured with AURORA, Glass Animals and Jungle, Biig Piig’s rise has been unstoppable.

Biig Piig 2025 Album Headline tour dates:

Sat 15 Feb- Birmingham, 02 Institute 2

Mon 17 Feb- 3Olympia, Dublin

Weds 19 Feb- The Limelight 2, Belfast

Thurs 20 Feb- SWG3 (TV Studio), Glasgow

Fri 21 Feb- New Century Hall, Manchester

Sun 23 Feb- Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Weds 26 Feb- SWX, Bristol

Thurs 27 Feb- Roundhouse, London

Sat 1 Mar- Trix Club, Antwerp

Mon 3 Mar- Uebel & Gefaehrlich, Hamburg

Tues 4 Mar- Festaal Kreuzberg, Berlin

Wed 5 Mar- Pumpehuset, Copenhagen

Fri 7 Mar- La Cigale, Paris

Sat 8 Mar- Melkweg MAX, Amsterdam

