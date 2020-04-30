BigKlit Recruits Trippie Redd For New Version Of 'Beautiful'

Provocative rap sensation BigKlit has partnered with Universal Music Group / Caroline Distribution recording artist Trippie Redd to release a new version of her single "Beautiful." A haunting music video and companion short-film, that PAPER called "a work of art that's unpredictable at every turn," explores disassociation and hallucinations that occur between two toxic lovers. Both visuals are available now on BigKlit's YouTube channel, The audio is also available at DSPs now.

"The short film happened organically," says BigKlit in a new interview with Audiofemme. "I always start with a creative concept in mind, not thinking about the length at all, and then let it flow from there. All of my videos are really cinematic, so the concept for this came very naturally."

Earlier this month, BigKlit released her intergalactic sex dominated romp of a video for her song "Boy Bye," and performed a 40-minute live set on "Digital FORT" produced by The FADER. "A few minutes into this 40-minute live set for "Digital FORT," BigKlit half-tries a COVID-19 PSA, but instead gets tired and screams 'f EVERYTHING THAT EXISTS,' says Alex Robert Ross. "It's one of the most laid-back moments in a fing wild performance from an artist who The FADER's Ava Trilling last year described as 'equal parts rage and raunch.'"

With its brazenly explicit lyrics and brutal, relentless beats, "Liar" proved one of 2019's most provocative hits, first blowing up on TikTok before ascending to multiple streaming charts around the world, reaching #1 on the US Viral 50 on two separate occasions. "Liar" is joined by an age-restricted companion video streaming now via YouTube; in addition, "Liar (Clean Version)" is also streaming via YouTube.

BigKlit has been hailed for her snarling vocal delivery and wildly audacious lyrics, all matched by an equally intense production. The NYC-based rising star made her debut with last year's BIG KLITIROUS EP, followed quickly by the full-length projects, 2028 and KLITORIOUS B.I.G.

2020 kicked off with the premiere of PSYCHOSIS, a remarkable 30-minute short film directed by @pgdm and streaming now via YouTube. "PSYCHOSIS is a dark and dreary fever dream with apocalypse-level anxiety steady throughout," raved PAPER. "Every song featured in the film hits listeners' ears like a hallucinogen - they can be deeply disturbing, comforting ('Beautiful'), or both at once...It's the type of digi-gothic, post-genre art-making that BigKlit has come to be known for, and her fans are going absolutely nuts over it."

In addition, BigKlit is featured in the new NOISEY documentary, 6 HOURS WITH BIGKLIT, streaming now via Vice.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You