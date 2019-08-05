BigCityBeats Expands To Malta With Spectacular 'Road To World Club Dome Malta' Event

BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME have arrived with a bang on the island of Malta this summer! Tipped as one of the world's newest partying destinations, the event's debut pre-party 'Road to World Club Dome Malta' took place on Saturday 3 August 2019 in Gianpula Village, welcoming almost 7,000 dance music enthusiasts. The island's premier clubbing spot has previously welcomed the likes of Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Sasha, Erick Morillo, DJ Sneak, Roger Sanchez, Rui da Silva and the late Avicii to name a few.



The eye-watering line up for Road to World Club Dome Malta included all-round party starters Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, UK rap sensation Tinie Tempah, German DJ Star Le Shuuk and Italian DJ and producer Cristian Marchi.

BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME is set to take things to another level next year in Malta, adding another dazzling 3-day edition in 2020 to their global club event portfolio. The idyllic Maltese island will lend its tropical coastline, breathtaking landscape and picturesque towns to hedonistic music lovers across the world for three days of sun, sea and dancing.



For the first time in its illustrious history, spectacular stages, unrivalled clubbing backdrops and a star-studded roster of artists across EDM, House, Techno and beyond, will transform the Mediterranean isle into an all-inclusive three-day clubbers utopia.

Now with global editions crossing land, sea and air, BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME's universal prowess is showing no signs of slowing down. Year on year the "biggest club in the world" (DJ Mag UK) continues to expand, boasting a flagship event in Frankfurt, a Winter Edition in Düsseldorf as well as making its mark in the Far East with its Korean edition. WORLD CLUB DOME's Cruise edition will once again take to the Balearic seas, chartered from Barcelona to Ibiza via Séte. Challenging festival standards at every turn, BigCityBeats' partnership with the European Space Agency has birthed some of the most unique and revolutionary events in the world, such as its radical Zero Gravity experience. Now, the innovative events brand are taking their 'club' concept beyond the realms of our planet, as they prepare to host the first ever DJ set in space, aboard the International Space Station.



BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME's global reign is set to continue, as WCD fans look forward to summer 2020 for WORLD CLUB DOME's debut ISLAND EDITION, hosted in one of Malta's most historic and majestic forts.





