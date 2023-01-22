Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Big Gipp & James Worthy Release New EP 'Gipp N Worthy'

Big Gipp & James Worthy Release New EP 'Gipp N Worthy'

"Gipp N Worthy" is scheduled to be released Feb 17th, 2023.

Jan. 22, 2023  

"Gipp N Worthy" is the debut EP by music industry stars Big Gipp, and James Worthy. This 5 song project gives a vivid depiction of love, relationships, and life throughout the entire duration of all the songs. Diving into soulful vocal tones, and classic hip hop elements it makes for a great blend between the two artists. With a guest appearance from R&B group 112, this EP has great potential to become a critically acclaimed body of work. "Gipp N Worthy" is scheduled to be released Feb 17th, 2023 through Humble Sound Music Group worldwide.

Tracklist:

1. Out Of Control

2. Whatever You Like

3. Distance

4. Let You Go ft. 112

5. TOTW

Pre-Order "Gipp N Worthy" at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220203®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Falbum.link%2Fi%2F1666460786?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Lobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other Photo
Lobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other's Iconic Hits
Lobo, Paul Overstreet and Billy Aerts have joined forces to record new versions of their most iconic hits. Their remix of “Me and You and a Dog Named Boo” will be released on January 20, 2023 via Time Life, the song that brought Lobo his first Top 5 hit in 1971. “When You Say Nothing at All” (co-written by Overstreet with Don Schlitz) will be released to all digital platforms a week later, on January 27, 2023.
Savoy Brown Releases New Album BLUES ALL AROUND Photo
Savoy Brown Releases New Album 'BLUES ALL AROUND'
Quarto Valley Records has announced the upcoming release of Blues All Around, the new album from legendary British Blues Rock band Savoy Brown on February 17th. Shortly after the new album was completed, Savoy Brown founder, guitarist/ singer/ songwriter Kim Simmonds lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on December 13th, just a week after turning 75.
Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1 Photo
Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'
New Zealand’s acclaimed pop duo Foley, including members Ash Wallace and Gabe Everett, announce the first part of their debut album titled Crowd Pleaser, Pt. 1. The pair also releases heartfelt new single, “Nothing,” which features Gabe’s lead vocals for the first time. Watch the visualizer now!
Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and Photo
Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and Vedo
Featured guests include Los Angeles rappers Jay Rock and Eastside K-Boy along with platinum artists Rick Ross and R&B vocalist Vedo. The latter two are featured on the Highly Favored new single and music video “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” a track inspired by the classic from Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt.

More Hot Stories For You


POSH SWAT Release 'More Will Be Revealed' SinglePOSH SWAT Release 'More Will Be Revealed' Single
January 22, 2023

POSH SWAT, a new project helmed by John Dwyer (OSEES), Ryan Sawyer, and Andres Renteria, have shared their new single 'MORE WILL BE REVEALED.' Ahead of the release of their forthcoming debut LP, POSH SWAT (due February 17 via Rock Is Hell Records), the trio also released a double A-Side track titled 'DUNGEON CRAWLER / BUG CITY' via Stereogum earlier this month.
Big Gipp & James Worthy Release New EP 'Gipp N Worthy'Big Gipp & James Worthy Release New EP 'Gipp N Worthy'
January 22, 2023

'Gipp N Worthy' is the debut EP by music industry stars Big Gipp, and James Worthy. 'Gipp N Worthy' is scheduled to be released Feb 17th, 2023 through Humble Sound Music Group worldwide.
Lobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other's Iconic HitsLobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other's Iconic Hits
January 21, 2023

Lobo, Paul Overstreet and Billy Aerts have joined forces to record new versions of their most iconic hits. Their remix of “Me and You and a Dog Named Boo” will be released on January 20, 2023 via Time Life, the song that brought Lobo his first Top 5 hit in 1971. “When You Say Nothing at All” (co-written by Overstreet with Don Schlitz) will be released to all digital platforms a week later, on January 27, 2023.
Savoy Brown Releases New Album 'BLUES ALL AROUND'Savoy Brown Releases New Album 'BLUES ALL AROUND'
January 21, 2023

Quarto Valley Records has announced the upcoming release of Blues All Around, the new album from legendary British Blues Rock band Savoy Brown on February 17th. Shortly after the new album was completed, Savoy Brown founder, guitarist/ singer/ songwriter Kim Simmonds lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on December 13th, just a week after turning 75.
Country Trio Kopper And Kash Release Their New Single 'True Believer'Country Trio Kopper And Kash Release Their New Single 'True Believer'
January 20, 2023

Rising Country Trio Kopper and Kash's new release, 'True Believer,' is a song that encourages belief, faith and inspiration for us to lean on in an unsteady world. This song was inspired by Jeff's son and Ava & Mia's brother Matthew's tragic passing in an automobile accident.
share