Big Gipp & James Worthy Release New EP 'Gipp N Worthy'

"Gipp N Worthy" is the debut EP by music industry stars Big Gipp, and James Worthy. This 5 song project gives a vivid depiction of love, relationships, and life throughout the entire duration of all the songs. Diving into soulful vocal tones, and classic hip hop elements it makes for a great blend between the two artists. With a guest appearance from R&B group 112, this EP has great potential to become a critically acclaimed body of work. "Gipp N Worthy" is scheduled to be released Feb 17th, 2023 through Humble Sound Music Group worldwide.

Tracklist:

1. Out Of Control

2. Whatever You Like

3. Distance

4. Let You Go ft. 112

5. TOTW

Pre-Order "Gipp N Worthy" at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220203®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Falbum.link%2Fi%2F1666460786?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1