Big Gigantic Releases Collab With Brooke Williams
Big Gigantic's new album will arrive June 10.
Big Gigantic have shared their latest all-star collaboration, "Losing My Mind (With Brooke Williams)," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. A heavenly soundscape underpins "Losing My Mind" (With Brooke Williams) as the blissful vocals belie a deeper meaning.
The track is from the genre-bending Boulder, CO-based duo's eagerly awaited eighth studio album, Brighter Future 2, arriving everywhere on Friday, June 10. All pre-saves/pre-adds will be entered to win four tickets to any Big Gigantic show in 2022. In addition, a limited edition double LP printed on 180g light blue galaxy vinyl is available for pre-order exclusively at the official Big Gigantic webstore.
"It seems happy and beautiful, but it's lyrically rather sad," Dominic Lalli reveals. "It goes in a different direction than you might expect."
Brighter Future 2 also includes such recently released singles as "Just the Same (With Vic Mensa & Mick Jenkins)", "Deja Vu (With KOTA The Friend)," Big Gigantic x GRiZ's mesmerizing "Open Your Mind," and "Keep On Rising (With Aloe Blacc)," the latter marking the duo's first collaboration with GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper Aloe Blacc in more than a decade. Official music videos for all three tracks are streaming now at YouTube.
Big Gigantic will celebrate Brighter Future 2 with a wide-ranging live schedule, including a number of newly announced summer dates beginning July 6 at Salt Lake City, UT's The Complex, and then continuing through the month. In addition, Big Gigantic recently announced Rowdytown X, their 10th annual headline event set for September 23 and 24 at Morrison, CO's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
The two-day festival will see headline performances from Big Gigantic alongside sets by special guests including Joyride, INZO, and Biicla (September 23) and Mitis, Jantsen, and MZG (September 24). Tickets are on sale now HERE. What's more, a very special East Coast Rowdytown event is set for July 30 at Brooklyn, NY's The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardener, on sale now HERE. For complete details and ticket availability, please see here.
Big Gigantic have also slated several top-billed festival appearances, including Albuquerque, NM's SOMOS DREAMGLOW (Saturday, May 14), Las Vegas, NV's EDC Las Vegas (Friday, May 20), Chillicothe, IL's Summer Camp Music Festival (May 27-29), Rothbury, MI's Electric Forest (Sunday, June 26), and Long Pond, PA's Elements Music & Arts Festival (Sunday, August 22). Additional dates will be announced.
Listen to the new single here:
BIG GIGANTIC - LIVE 2022
MAY
27-29 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival
JUNE
26 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest 2022
JULY
6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
7 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
8 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
9 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
13 - Oklahoma City, OK - OKC Farmers Market
14 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
15 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
17 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
27 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
28 - Boston, MA - The Roadrunner Boston
29 - Washington, DC - Echostage
30 - Brooklyn, NY - Rowdytown @ The Brooklyn Mirage
AUGUST
22 - Long Pond, PA - Elements Music & Arts Festival
SEPTEMBER
23 - Morrison, CO - Rowdytown X @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
24 - Morrison, CO - Rowdytown X @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre