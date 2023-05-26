Big Freedia Announces 'Central City' Album & Unveils New Single 'Bigfoot'

Big Freedia, the undisputed Queen Diva of New Orleans bounce music, is thrilled to announce her highly anticipated album,‘Central City.’ On June 23rd this album will mark a new chapter for the genre as Big Freedia introduces a fresh sound. Set to captivate audiences worldwide,‘Central City’ features an all-star lineup of collaborators, including Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Ciara, Kelly Price and more.

With her infectious energy and powerful presence, Big Freedia has become a trailblazer in the music industry, bringing the vibrant spirit of New Orleans to the global stage. Known for her dynamic performances and groundbreaking contributions to the bounce genre, Big Freedia has earned a dedicated fan base that eagerly awaits each new release.

Reflecting on her artistic journey and the evolution of bounce music, Big Freedia shares, "Bounce has been through many iterations—from Triggerman to Sissy to Cash Money Bounce—but my new album is something I call Bigga Bounce. Welcome to Central City, y'all, where I pay homage to my city, my roots, hip-hop, and to the art of creating a new sound."

Building on the momentum of her previous singles, "Central City Freestyle" and "$100 Bill" featuring Ciara, Big Freedia has already garnered significant attention and praise from the press including Billboard, Rolling Stone, BET, UPROXX, HotNewHipHop, GLAAD, VIBE, and more.

The album's third single, "Bigfoot," is a testament to Big Freedia's unwavering determination and resilience. In her own words, she describes the song as "a powerful anthem of empowerment and motivation." With its infectious beats and uplifting lyrics, "Bigfoot" encourages listeners to stand tall, embrace their true selves, and prove any doubters wrong.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike eagerly await the release of ‘Central City’ and are excited to witness Big Freedia's groundbreaking contribution to the music landscape once again. The album is scheduled to drop on June 23rd and will be available on all major streaming platforms.

Big Freedia Tour Dates:

6/2: Stanford, CA at Frost Amphitheater*

6/3: San Diego, CA at Snapdragon Stadium*

6/4: Pasadena, CA at The Rose Bowl*

6/9: New Orleans, LA at City Park*

6/10: Atlanta, GA at Central Park *

6/11: Grand Prairie, TX at Texas Trust CU Theatre *

6/15: Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo

6/17: Kansas City, MO at Boulevardia Festival

6/18: Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest

6/23: Brooklyn, NY at Ladyland Festival

6/24: San Francisco, CA at Great Northern Pink Block Party

6/25: Denver, CO at Denver Pride

7/13: Chicago, IL at Millennium Park

7/15: Detroit, MI at Soundboard at Motor City Casino Hotel

7/20: Asheville, NC at The Grey Eagle

7/21: Knoxville, TN at The Bijou Theatre

7/22: Memphis, TN at Growlers

7/23: Little Rock, AR at Black Pride

7/28: Napa, CA at Blue Note Jazz Festival

8/4: Newport Jazz Festival

8/5: Montgomery, NY at City WInery

8/19: Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Pride

8/25: Columbus, OH at Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival

* Re:Set Festival with LCD Soundsystem, Jamie XX and More

+ with The Soul Rebels