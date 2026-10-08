Big Chick Energy to Release Debut Album THE SOUNDTRACK

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GTHA-based comedy troupe Big Chick Energy has announced their debut comedy album THE SOUNDTRACK will be released November 5, 2026. Big Chick Energy has recorded 12 of their signature songs, such as 'Zumba' and 'Dad In The Bathroom', that have lit up stages across the country in their live shows. From club anthems, rock ballads, country bops, and even a sea shanty, Big Chick Energy is bringing their comedy to headphones.

Big Chick Energy — featuring Alicia Carrick, Sam Sexton, Julia Jones, Emily Decloux, and Jo Anne Tacorda — has been called 'a very musical comedy troupe'. After six years of building a fanbase at theatres and festivals across the country, the most common post-show question they would receive is 'When is the album coming out?'. So here they are, giving the people what they want, with a brand new musical comedy album.

THE SOUNDTRACK features 12 joyful, relatable, and girly original songs recorded in studio - plus a live bonus track - that reflects their infectious live shows and tells hilarious stories inspired by their lived experiences. Several of the songs explore and challenge societal expectations, like the satire 'Pumpkin Spice Girl', a cheer-style track that challenges the idea that women can't just like basic b stuff, and 'Emo to the Core', a song about adult angst that builds up during the office work day and rejecting conformity one band t-shirt at time.

'Our primary audience is the millennial woman who might be starting to feel like her relevance in society is beginning to sunset. As she turns 40, loses herself in motherhood, is made to feel invisible by unrealistic beauty standards, or passed over for yet another promotion, she's desperate to know that she's not alone,' said Big Chick Energy.

Big Chick Energy (BCE) is an all-woman comedy troupe that infuses their bubbly personalities into high energy sketch and improv shows. These five Chicks from Toronto and Hamilton love creating comedy from a place of joy to offer their audiences an uplifting experience – but they don't shy away from a good fart joke either! At a BCE show audiences can expect to see silly and satirical sketches through an effervescent feminist lens that clucks the status quo, ruffles a few feathers, and features an egg shaker or two.

The Chicks were official selections in TOsketchfest, Newfoundland & Labrador Sketch Fest, and have performed sold-out shows at Hamilton Fringe for multiple years. BCE is the proud recipient of TOSketchfest's 2023 Producers' Pick Award.

The album was made possible with support from the Ontario Arts Council, CANCOM, and The Sketch Comedy Fund, a special project of the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival with thanks to The Pat and Tony Adams Freedom Fund for the Arts.

THE SOUNDTRACK will be available November 5, 2026 wherever albums are streamed. More information is available at www.bigchickenergysketch.com.

Tracklist

BFF <3

Zumba

Work Sucks, I Know. (Intro)

Emo to the Core

Dramatically Turn

Dr. Jrey Forgot About Us (Intro)

Marriage Counselling

Afterbirth (Intro)

Crotch Goblin

Beer Shirt Energy

Mr. Gimmieallyourmoney Gets The Ole Razzle Dazzle (Intro)

The Spirit of Halloween!

Basic Breh (Intro)

Gonna Be Nude!

Pumpkin Spice Girl

The Throne Room (Intro)

Dad in the Bathroom

~*~diD tHe Dj sK!p uR $ong?!~*~ (Intro)

Drunk Girls Anthem

Bonus: Gonna Be Nude! (Live in St. John's, NL)

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