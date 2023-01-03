Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Beyond Wonderland SoCal Lineup Revealed Featuring Tiësto, Kaskade, Dillon Francis, & More

Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP tickets are on sale this Friday, January 6 at 12 p.m. PT

Jan. 03, 2023  

Insomniac Events has unveiled the lineup for the twelfth edition of its beloved two-day electronic dance music staple, Beyond Wonderland SoCal.

The revered psychedelic festival returns to the NOS Events Center on Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th, prominently boasting the best names across dubstep, house, techno, hard dance, and more. Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP tickets are on sale this Friday, January 6 at 12 p.m. PT at SoCal.BeyondWonderland.com.

Over two days, Headliners can experience a multitude of storybook-themed areas rife with plenty of nods to Alice in Wonderland. Five stages, including The Queen's Domain, Bassrush-hosted Mad Hatter's Castle, Lost In Dreams and Insomniac Records' Caterpillar's Garden, Basscon and Dreamstate's Cheshire Woods, and Factory 93's The Looking Glass, comprise the event, alongside immersive art installations, performers, and more.

80+ artists are set to spin, such as LA-based DJ/producer Deorro, London trap talent TroyBoi, four-time NBA champion turned music producer DJ Diesel, melodic bass maestro and Ophelia Records' mainstay Trivecta, and more.

Back-to-back sets are also slated, like Nicole Moudaber b2b Paco Osuna's techno extravaganza and hard dance legends Lil Texas b2b Must Die!.

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

Founded nearly 30 years ago, Insomniac produces 10,000 concerts, club nights and festivals for seven million attendees annually across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world's largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

The 2023 edition of Beyond Wonderland SoCal will feature performances from the following electronic dance music creative forces:

The 2023 iteration of Skyline will be soundtracked by the following techno and house music talents:

AC Slater

Alan Walker

Alok

Andrew Bayer

Andy C

Audien

Basscon

Bassrush Experience

Blanke

Borgore

Charles D

Chris Liebing

CID

Codeko

Cosmic Gate

Cristoph

Darren Styles

David Forbes

Deorro

Diesel

Dillon Francis

Discovery Project

DJ Adam Auburn

DJ Isaac

Dreamstate

Elephante

Eliminate

Ellen Allien

Excision

Factory 93 Experience

Felix Da Housecat

Ferry Corsten

Flosstradamus

Fredy Lane

FRIENDZONE

Giorgia Angiuli

Insomniac Records

J. Worra

John O'Callaghan

Joshwa

JSTJR

Kaivon

Kaskade

Kreation

Lil Texas B2B Must Die!
Lost In Dreams

Loud Luxury

Lucille Croft

Mat Zo

Matroda

Mau P

MERAKII

Midnight Tyrannosaurus

Mr. Brooks

NGHTMRE

Nicole Moudaber B2B Paco Osuna

Nifra

Noizu

NØLL

Nostalgix

Pauline Herr

Reaper

Rebelion

REDTAPE

Rinaly

Riot Ten

Robert Hood

Rusko

Sam Paganini

San Holo

San Pacho

Shei

Slushii

Sound Rush

Space Motion

Steller

Stephan Bodzin

Sub Zero Project

Svdden Death

Tiësto

Trivecta

TroyBoi

Truncate

TWONSKI

Wax Motif

Whipped Cream

Wilkinson

Will Clarke

Wuki

Yosuf


