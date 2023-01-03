Beyond Wonderland SoCal Lineup Revealed Featuring Tiësto, Kaskade, Dillon Francis, & More

Insomniac Events has unveiled the lineup for the twelfth edition of its beloved two-day electronic dance music staple, Beyond Wonderland SoCal.

The revered psychedelic festival returns to the NOS Events Center on Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th, prominently boasting the best names across dubstep, house, techno, hard dance, and more. Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP tickets are on sale this Friday, January 6 at 12 p.m. PT at SoCal.BeyondWonderland.com.

Over two days, Headliners can experience a multitude of storybook-themed areas rife with plenty of nods to Alice in Wonderland. Five stages, including The Queen's Domain, Bassrush-hosted Mad Hatter's Castle, Lost In Dreams and Insomniac Records' Caterpillar's Garden, Basscon and Dreamstate's Cheshire Woods, and Factory 93's The Looking Glass, comprise the event, alongside immersive art installations, performers, and more.

80+ artists are set to spin, such as LA-based DJ/producer Deorro, London trap talent TroyBoi, four-time NBA champion turned music producer DJ Diesel, melodic bass maestro and Ophelia Records' mainstay Trivecta, and more.

Back-to-back sets are also slated, like Nicole Moudaber b2b Paco Osuna's techno extravaganza and hard dance legends Lil Texas b2b Must Die!.

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

Founded nearly 30 years ago, Insomniac produces 10,000 concerts, club nights and festivals for seven million attendees annually across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world's largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

The 2023 edition of Beyond Wonderland SoCal will feature performances from the following electronic dance music creative forces: