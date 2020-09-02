Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Beth Behrs Launches HARMONICS Podcast

The show launches with The BGS Podcast Network on September 8.

Sep. 2, 2020  

Actress, comedian, and activist Beth Behrs (The Neighborhood, 2 Broke Girls) has launched a new podcast HARMONICS.

Beginning September 8th-and released every Tuesday-Beth (producer/host) and the BGS Podcast Network will dive headlong into the unexplored cross sections between creativity and wellness, exploring topics like sound healing, ancient musical traditions, songwriting as therapy, socio-political impacts of the arts, and the power of the creative process on our physical bodies and metaphysical selves.

Upcoming guests include: NYT Best-selling author Glennon Doyle, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, actress Tichina Arnold, opera singer and sound healer Geeta Novotny, and more.


