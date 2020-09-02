Beth Behrs Launches HARMONICS Podcast

The show launches with The BGS Podcast Network on September 8.

Actress, comedian, and activist Beth Behrs (The Neighborhood, 2 Broke Girls) has launched a new podcast HARMONICS.

Beginning September 8th-and released every Tuesday-Beth (producer/host) and the BGS Podcast Network will dive headlong into the unexplored cross sections between creativity and wellness, exploring topics like sound healing, ancient musical traditions, songwriting as therapy, socio-political impacts of the arts, and the power of the creative process on our physical bodies and metaphysical selves.

Upcoming guests include: NYT Best-selling author Glennon Doyle, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, actress Tichina Arnold, opera singer and sound healer Geeta Novotny, and more.

