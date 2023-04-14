Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Benson Boone Releases New Single 'What Was'

Boone's new EP will be released on May 5.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Rising pop artist Benson Boone releases his emotional new anthem "What Was." Listen to the track below via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Masterfully balancing understated, intimate verses with a big, bold chorus, the soaring track is the latest from Boone's upcoming EP, PULSE, out May 5.

"This song is a reflection of a past relationship that I wish I could re-do," Boone says of the track. "It's a hard realization when you missed 'your person,' and all you can do is relive the memories in your head."

The insightful song follows on the heels of feisty recent single "Sugar Sweet." They were preceded by his 2022 piano ballad "Before You" and Walk Me Home... EP which includes hits like "In The Stars," "ROOM FOR 2," and "GHOST TOWN."

In the US, "GHOST TOWN" became Boone's first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached Top 25 at both Top 40 and Hot AC radio. It also became his first RIAA-certified Gold record, followed by "In The Stars," which reached was certified in January. Boone has also been named an Amazon Music Spotlight Breakthrough Artist for 2023.

First discovered by Imagine Dragons superstar Dan Reynolds, the 20-year-old has earned more than 1 billion global streams to date, as well as praise from Billboard, who lauded his "restrained vocals" and Consequence, who dubbed the newcomer "an exciting new voice."

Boone will soon head out on his PULSE headlining tour. He plays throughout Europe in April, then kicks off the North American leg on May 31st in New York - see dates below. Purchase tickets HERE and merch HERE.

Listen to the new single here:

Benson Boone 2023 Tour Dates

*Sold out

May 31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

June 1 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

June 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

June 4 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

June 6 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

June 8 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD*

June 9 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House*

June 10 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement*

June 12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

June 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

June 14 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room*

June 16 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

June 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union*

June 18 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

June 20 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

June 21 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

June 23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel*

June 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

June 25 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box*

Credit: Erica Hernandez



share