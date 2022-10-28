Benson Boone Drops New Ballad 'Before You'
The track is now available on streaming platforms.
Rising pop artist Benson Boone releases the tender new ballad "Before You."
With the singer's powerful vocals soaring over solemn piano, the new single is about finding true love. No doubt, "Before You" will be one of the highlights of Boone's live set when he heads out on a special sold-out west coast tour in December. Get your tickets here.
"Darling, if you don't mind, I'll take your hand tonight," the 20-year-old sings over a delicate piano arrangement on the chorus. "We could just slow down time, let me adore you." Boone then raises the romance factor even higher: "From the moment I looked in those dark brown eyes, I can't remember life before you." With its slow build and emotional delivery, "Before You" is a love song for the ages.
Of the powerful new track, Boone says, "I know I have gained a reputation for writing sad songs, but I'm hoping 'Before You' changes that." After a string of break-up anthems, his latest is brimming with hope and optimism. "It's about being in love with someone that you truly believe is everything to you. I hope this song can become as special to you as it is for me. Boone even painted the striking artwork himself.
The soaring ballad comes a matter of months after Boone released his Walk Me Home... EP, which was preceded by "In The Stars," "ROOM FOR 2," and "GHOST TOWN." The pop star also recently performed "In The Stars" on The Late Late Show with James Corden and also delivered a dazzling rendition of the song and "GHOST TOWN" in Norway - the country where he notched his first-ever #1 hit - in front of 50,000 screaming fans.
In the US, "GHOST TOWN" became Boone's first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and entered Top 25 at both Top 40 and Hot AC radio, and has since been RIAA-certified Gold.
First discovered by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, Boone was quickly signed to Reynolds' Night Street Records in partnership with Warner Records. The young singer has garnered nearly over 725 million global streams to date, as well as praise from Billboard, who lauded his "restrained vocals" and Consequence, who dubbed the newcomer "an exciting new voice." Now, with "Before You," Boone confirms his status as one of pop music's most undeniable talents.
Upcoming Benson Boone West Coast Tour Dates
Dec 1, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 2, 2022 - Provo, UT
Dec 3, 2022 - Provo, UT
Dec 5, 2022 - Seattle, WA
Dec 8, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ
Dec 9, 2022 - Santa Ana, CA
From This Author - Michael Major
October 27, 2022
Pop iconoclast UPSAHL announces her upcoming EP Sagittarius. She also releases a new single and music video, “Into My Body,” out now. On the heels of UPSAHL’s highly successful first-ever headline tour, Sagittarius promises to provide an introspective glimpse into her fiery persona and pay homage to her sign.
Katy Perry Announces 2023 'PLAY' Las Vegas Residency Show Dates
October 27, 2022
International sensation, Katy Perry, is giving music fans 14 more chances to see her in Las Vegas with the announcement of new 2023 show dates to her highly acclaimed Las Vegas residency “Katy Perry: PLAY,” at Resorts World Theatre. The new shows are scheduled for Feb. 15 – 25 and March 3 - April 15.
Starz Renews THE SERPENT QUEEN For Season Two
October 27, 2022
STARZ has announced its popular, critically acclaimed series “The Serpent Queen” will return for an eight-episode second season with Golden Globe® winner, two-time Academy Award® and two-time BAFTA Award-nominated actress Samantha Morton starring as ruthless ruler Catherine de Medici.
Cuffed Up Release New Single '10 for 10'
October 27, 2022
CUFFED UP, has followed up with another explosive new single new single called “10 for 10”. It follows the band’s other new track “Even The Worm Will Turn”, which was released late last month. “10 for 10” was mixed by Seth Manchester (METZ, Atlas Vending), mastered by Joe Laporta (IDLES, David Bowie, Leon Bridges), produced by Dan Sadin.
Catapult Film Fund Announces Megan Gelstein & Theresa Navarro as Co-Directors
October 27, 2022
Catapult Film Fund announces Megan Gelstein and Theresa Navarro as the organization’s first Co-Directors. They will share executive responsibilities for the San Francisco-based nonprofit, known for its early-stage support of artful documentary films like The Territory, Crip Camp, and Academy Award-winner American Factory.