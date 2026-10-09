Benny G Releases IN THE NOW, Co-Written With Sister Ella

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In the midst of his sold-out headline tour, country/soul artist Benny G has released his new song, 'In The Now.'

''In The Now' portrays a romantic desperation and the dramatic need for an answer in a young relationship. We all crave the feeling of being wanted and loved and my sister, Ella, and I were trying to capture that emotion in this song,' explained Benny.

While Benny and his 16-year-old sister, Ella, have been frequent co-writers, this marks their first release together and her first songwriter credit ever. 'Ella is so talented. We grew up writing songs together, but I've never released anything we wrote because it felt like something that was just for us,' shared Benny. 'I'm never writing for anything specific when we write together; it's just creative and fun. But one day I was on my childhood piano, and she heard me playing around with the melody and just said 'We've gotta write to that.' It's been crazy to see people connecting to it before it's even released so I'm excited for this one to come out.'

Benny has been turning heads during his support run for Ty Myers throughout the summer and is also headlining his own WHEN YOU KNOW YOU KNOW TOUR, selling out venues from D.C., to Philadelphia, to Chicago, and Nashville's famed Exit/In. He is scheduled to perform Sunday at the Grand Ole Opry where he'll perform the new release and continues touring with Myers through November. He'll head back to the U.K. in spring 2027 where he'll hit the CMA Spotlight Stage during C2C in London, Glasgow, and Manchester.

The rising entertainer has established a reputation as one of Nashville's most dynamic new voices, earning praise from the likes of Ones to Watch, Country Central, Holler, and many more, while sharing the stage with stars such as Anderson East and Billy Currington.

Benny G Live

OCTOBER

9 Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound ^

10 Estero, FL – Hertz Arena^

11 Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry

15 Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre ^

16 Wilmington, NC – Love Oak Bank Pavillion at Riverfront Park ^

17 Port Wentworth, GA – VyStar Pavillion ^

20 Chicago, IL – Schubas

23 Evansville, IN – Ford Center ^

24 Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena ^

NOVEMBER

20 Austin, TX – Moody Center ^

21 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena ^

2027

MARCH

12 Glasgow, UK – C2C Festival

13 London, UK – C2C Festival

14 Manchester, UK – C2C Festival

^ supporting Ty Myers

Photo Credit: Brenton Giesey



Photo Credit: Brenton Giesey

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