Benjamin Tod Releases Covers Album COUNTRY IS DEAD via Thirty Tigers

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'My general take on covers is they either need to be done differently, or done better,' says recording artist Benjamin Tod, who just released a brand new album made up entirely of cover tunes, Country Is Dead, via Thirty Tigers. 'There's a few that are impossible to do either with, but I think we hit that mark on most of this record. I wanted to take on the challenge of making new arrangements, and in some cases, reinventing old standards in completely different ways.'

The twelve songs of this new collection mesh so well together not just because of the sonic revamp each received, but also because they're at the foundation of what makes the Lost Dog Street Band frontman tick. From the father of country music, Jimmie Rodgers, to the traditionalist wave of the late Keith Whitley, to the fringe California movement of The Byrds—not to mention the unmissable greats like Hank Williams, George Jones, and Merle Haggard—Tod has tapped into every corner of his influences while piecing together this album.

'Some of these songs I started playing on the streets of Nashville when I was a teenager, and shaped who I am as a writer and a musician,' Tod says of Country Is Dead's tracklist. 'This was a full-circle kind of moment, and really a means of insight into who I am.'

Fans can now stream or purchase Country Is Dead in its entirety right here. Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band resume their tour on October 1st in Cincinnati, Ohio. A full list of tour dates can be found below or at benjamintodmusic.com/tour.

Country Is Dead Tracklist (with the original recording artist)

Waiting For A Train (Jimmie Rodgers)

Hickory Wind (The Byrds)

Natural Thing To Do (Larry Sparks)

Highway 40 Blues (Ricky Skaggs)

Nashville Women (Hank Locklin)

You Take Me For Granted (Merle Haggard)

Some Broken Hearts Never Mend (Don Williams)

Alone And Forsaken (Hank Williams)

Color Of The Blues (George Jones)

Only A Hobo (Bob Dylan)

Ragged Old Truck (Billy Joe Shaver)

Turn This Thing Around (Keith Whitley)

Catch Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band On Tour

Oct. 1 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

Oct. 2 - Globe Iron - Cleveland, OH

Oct. 3 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

Oct. 4 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

Oct. 6 - Anthology - Rochester, NY

Oct. 8 - Higher Ground Ballroom - South Burlington, VT

Oct. 9 - Higher Ground Ballroom - South Burlington, VT

Oct. 10 - State Theatre - Portland, ME

Oct. 11 - Royale - Boston, MA

Oct. 13 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

Oct. 15 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 16 - The Howard - Washington, DC

Oct. 17 - Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

Oct. 18 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

Oct. 20 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

Oct. 22 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

Oct. 23 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

Oct. 24 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

Oct. 25 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

Nov. 6 - Charleston Coliseum - Charleston WV *

* Supporting Charles Wesley Godwin

About Benjamin Tod

Benjamin Tod is the lead singer-songwriter and guitarist for the acclaimed Lost Dog Street Band. His latest full-length release, Vengeance and Grace, is a dual-sided LP that represents the full range of Tod's capabilities: restraint on one side, force on the other. Tod's writing on Vengeance and Grace speaks to mind, body, and soul, shaped by faith, discipline, a hard-earned understanding of consequence, and the life he's built around it, all rooted in traditional country and folk music. Released on Thirty Tigers in April of 2026, the album received praise from People, No Depression, Holler, Whiskey Riff, and American Songwriter. And Tod isn't done yet. Out now, Country Is Dead marks Tod's second full-length release this year. Available digitally only, the record includes 12 covers of classic country songs, uniquely arranged and sung from Tod's perspective—from Jimmie Rodgers to Hank Williams. Throughout 2026, Tod is touring the albums across the United States with Lost Dog Street Band.

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