Ben Sparaco and The New Effect Announces New Single, Out July 26

??????Ben Sparaco and The New Effect, the Nashville-based indie-rock trio fronted by songwriter, guitarist and vocalist Ben Sparaco, have announced their new single, "Living On My Own," will arrive on Friday, July 26. The new song will be on their forthcoming full-length album expected late 2019/early 2020 (exact date and details to be announced soon). Sparaco exits the flowing "Living On My Own" with a Jerry Garcia-laced guitar solo; keeping one foot in his jam roots while the other is pushing his sound and songcraft into new territories. Pre-save the single here

"This is one of the most direct, unapologetic songs I've ever written," notes Sparaco. "The lyrics, music, and production are all more aggressive than our last single and EP. A lot of the sounds on this song are a result of experimentation - there's no synths or samples, even the strangest textures were organically created. Overall, 'Living On My Own' is more energetic and closer to how the band sounds live."

In addition to the camp's brewing excitement for the release of "Living On My Own," tonight (7/12), Ben Sparaco and The New Effect will launch their 15-date headlining summer tour in Knoxville, TN at Barley's Knoxville. The tour will hit additional cities such as Nashville, Jackson Hole, Denver, Greeley, Mobile, St. Augustine and Jackson, among others.

The trio's most recent single, "Scared of The Dark" (2018)-which delivers the band's alternative vibe with a jam element, built from Sparaco's notable lead guitar chops-has been steadily grabbing attention as it's now logged over 134,000 Spotify streams to date.

Ben Sparaco and The New Effect formed in 2017 when the Florida-born singer, songwriter and guitarist began playing with drummer Anthony Quirk and bassist Adam Discipio. Now based in the flourishing musical oasis of Nashville, TN, Ben and the band have maintained a massive touring schedule, cutting their teeth playing coast to coast in clubs and festivals. Sparaco spent his teen years making a name for himself in the jam band scene of the southeast, playing with members of the Allman Brothers Band, Dead and Company, Tedeschi Trucks Band, among others. This included a touring stint in late Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks' band. After recording his 2016 release Bring the Jubilee EP with a Florida-based group of musicians, he moved to Nashville. There, he amassed a group of some of Nashville's finest to record his debut solo record, Wooden, with producer Ross Holmes (Mumford and Sons, Bruce Hornsby, Warren Haynes), which also featured a guest appearance from Luther Dickinson.





