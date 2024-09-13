Ben Howard Shares New Single 'How Are You Feeling?'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrating ten years since the release of his UK number one album, I Forget Where We Were, Ben Howard shares brand new track “How Are You Feeling?”.

‘“How Are You Feeling?” sat alone untouched for a while between I Forget Where We Were and Noonday Dream. It was the only survivor of those loud, unorganised day jams. I’ve always thought it was a nice song,' Howard said.

The release invites listeners into rare new depths of I Forget Where We Were, offering fans a unique opportunity to listen to the album with a fresh perspective.

The single also comes alongside the announcement of a 10th Anniversary Deluxe version of I Forget Where We Were (released on 11th October), and an exclusive 12” EP, featuring “How Are You Feeling?” (Recorded between Ben’s Basement & Le Manoir de Léon and mixed by Chris Elms (Björk)), as well as a further three previously unreleased songs. Both of which are available to pre-order from midday today.

Debuting at the top of UK album charts, I Forget Where We Were set the stage for Ben to tour to bigger crowds than ever, including three sold-out shows at London’s Alexandra Palace. As an artist who rarely gives much time to looking back, I Forget Where We Were was a landmark moment in Ben’s career that first opened the door to an uncompromising spirit that has since stood him well.

The new retrospective tour celebrating ten years since the release of I Forget Where We Were begins on 13th October at a sold-out Usher Hall in Edinburgh. Limited tickets remain for dates including two shows at London’s Eventim Apollo on 22nd November and the newly announced third date on the 3rd November.

Fans can pre-order the new 10th Anniversary Deluxe Album, exclusive 12” EP and purchase remaining tickets for upcoming UK live shows HERE.

Ben Howard: A Retrospective Tour, Celebrating 10 Years Of “I Forget Where We Were”:

13th October – Usher Hall, Edinburgh – *SOLD-OUT*

14th October – O2 Academy, Leeds – *SOLD-OUT*

15th October – O2 City Hall, Newcastle – *SOLD-OUT*

17th October – Brighton Centre, Brighton

18th October – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

19th October – Swansea Arena, Swansea

21st October – Manchester Warehouse Aviva Studios, Manchester – *SOLD-OUT*

22nd October – Eventim Apollo, London

23rd October – Eventim Apollo, London – *SOLD-OUT*

26th October – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin – *SOLD-OUT*

27th October - 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin – *SOLD-OUT*

28th October – Beacon, Bristol – *SOLD-OUT*

31st October – Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

1st November – Pavilions, Plymouth – *SOLD-OUT*

3rd November – Eventim Apollo, London

Comments