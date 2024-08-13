Bella Rios Releases Stripped Version of New Single 'Ever After'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“I think that the new life that the acoustic version brings to this song, in particular, is a testament to how the same music can mean different things depending on your perspective, development, or growth,” says Bella. “When I first wrote this song, I needed it to be an angry breakup anthem. I needed a song that I could scream in the car with my girlfriends before a night out. Where I am now, with how I’ve processed the situation, and internalized that experience, with the help of the song, ‘Ever After’ is now a cheeky, funny reminder to me of a newfound confidence which no longer depends on the state of any particular relationship I’m in. I think the vibe of the acoustic definitely reflects that evolved sentiment.”

Written over the last couple years, Sincerely, finds Bella coming into her own as a young woman. The EP is an authentic collection of songs that sees Bella wrestle with the euphoria of love, crushing lows of heartbreak, and the vertigo-inducing peaks and valleys of mental health. From pop-punk inspired anthems to heart wrenching ballads, the tracks on Sincerely, are exceedingly fun to sing along with and are testament to Bella’s growth as both an artist and a woman.

From the vibrant city of Chicago and now based in the musical crucible of Nashville, Bella's journey began at the tender age of five when she first began learning classical piano. Influenced by musical greats like Queen, Fleetwood Mac, and Aerosmith, as well as contemporary icons such as Adele, P!nk, and Lady Gaga, Bella sets herself apart with her dynamic vocal performances and powerfully connective songwriting. Bella’s lyrics are relatable and exceedingly fun to sing along with. Currently a junior at Princeton University studying Economics, Bella vibe checks her songs with friends—if they love them or are moved by them, she knows she’s onto something. With her debut EP under her belt, Bella Rios is an unstoppable force.

