Bella Poarch Serves Up New Single 'Don't Like Anybody' With 6ARELYHUMAN

Picking up the pace once more, Platinum-certified Filipino-American artist, songwriter, visionary, and the “third most-followed creator on TikTok” Bella Poarch unveils a brand new single entitled “Don't Like Anybody” with 6arelyhuman out today via Warner Records. It notably marks the first collaboration between these two 21st century pop disruptors.

About the single, Bella said, “I'm such a huge fan of 6arelyhuman! What he's doing musically is so bold, different, and cool. When I heard his verse on ‘Don't Like Anybody,' I knew it had to be a single. ‘DLA' is such a fun song, and I personally can't get the chorus out of my head. It also resonates deeply with me as an introvert. I hope my fellow introverts relate to this feeling of not wanting to be around literally anyone except for that one comfort person who just gets you and makes you feel like you're not alone. I'm so excited for everyone to hear this song and I hope they love it!"

6arelyhuman echoed her excitement: "The collab came about because I had a studio day and was sent the open for 'Don't Like Anybody' and thought it was sooo sick. I was so excited that I recorded my verse immediately. Bella and her team really liked it, so we met up in person a few weeks later at the studio and just clicked right away. I'm super excited for the fans to hear this and can't wait for us to do more together."

“Don't Like Anybody” follows the fan favorite “Bad Boy!,” praised by Billboard as an “ode to body acceptance and self-love,” and the addictive single “Crush” with Lauv, hailed by UPROXX as a “bombastic pop song.” “Crush” marked Bella entering a powerful new era, which she celebrated by joining Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast for an in-depth and heartfelt conversation. Listen to the episode exclusively on Spotify here.

Get ready for a whole lot more from Bella Poarch in 2024!

ABOUT BELLA POARCH:

If somebody told you Bella Poarch was actually a superhero from another planet or reality, it would be very hard to deny. What the Filipino-American pop provocateur has done in just two years since her 2021 emergence is nothing short of astounding.

She went from a humble childhood on a small farm in the Philippines to serving in the U.S. Navy as a proud servicewoman responsible for helicopters and jets to unassumingly launching her TikTok in 2020. Bella's dynamic vocals, expansive vision, unpredictable approach, and undeniable spirit transformed her into a global sensation as her debut single “Build A Bitch” made history by achieving “the biggest debut ever on YouTube for a new artist” and went RIAA platinum. In its wake, she unleashed “INFERNO” [with Sub Urban], “Dolls,” and “No Man's Land” [feat. Grimes], leading up to her 2022 debut EP, Dolls.

Thus far, she has gathered 2 billion streams and counting and just shy of 1 billion YouTube views as well as regularly averaging 4.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Along the way, she also garnered honors at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in addition to nominations at the People's Choice Awards.

Beyond emerging as “the third most-followed creator on TikTok,” she has earned unanimous praise from Cosmopolitan, E! Online, The FADER, NME, Rolling Stone, Variety, and more. Plus, she was named to the 2022 Gold House A100 List in recognition of those who uplifted in invest in the API community and its future. However, she flexes and flaunts her superpowers like never before in 2023 on a series of singles, beginning with “Crush” with Lauv. Bella's about to blast off, and she's bringing pop music and culture with her.

Photo Credit Brian Ziff