Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Belinda Carlisle Teams up With Diane Warren to Unveil First New Pop Single Release Since 1997

Belinda Carlisle Teams up With Diane Warren to Unveil First New Pop Single Release Since 1997

Carlisle's new EP is scheduled to be released May 12 again via RAF/BMG.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Belinda Carlisle, today releases a brand new single, "Big Big Love," which marks the pop icon's first new English language studio recording since 1997 and the triumphant reunion with the incomparable songwriter Diane Warren.

Produced by Mati Gavriel, the single is released on Warren's label imprint RAF through BMG and is available now on all streaming platforms and digital services.

"Big Big Love" will be followed by a five track digital EP entitled, Kismet, featuring the single and four additional new songs all with words and music by Diane Warren. The EP is scheduled to be released May 12 again via RAF/BMG.

Currently celebrating more than 35 years as a solo performer with her critically acclaimed Decades tour, the release of "Big Big Love" will be a delight to Belinda Carlisle fans around the world. With a great vocal performance, driving synths and an amazing hook, "Big Big Love" sounds as huge as its title, with all the 'hear it once, love it always' appeal of Belinda's biggest hits.

Discussing working with Belinda Carlisle again Diane Warren commented, "I'm so excited for everyone to hear Belinda's new record. She's never sounded better. It's so great to be working together again after all these years. From "I Get Weak" and now to "Big Big Love," a new chapter has begun. I can't wait for everyone to hear these new hits!"

Belinda and Diane first collaborated in 1987 for Belinda's second solo album Heaven on Earth, which featured the Diane Warren penned songs, "I Get Weak" and "World Without You," and also the anthemic, "Heaven Is A Place On Earth," the track that shot to the top of the charts all over the world and established Belinda Carlisle as a global star.

In addition to Belinda's new solo outings, she has also recently recorded another Diane Warren track - "Gonna Be You" which is featured in the movie 80 For Brady. This song saw Belinda team up with Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry - a line-up of female icons for the ages.

Discussing working with Diane Warren, Belinda Carlisle commented, "Twenty-seven years on from making my last English language pop record I really wasn't thinking I would ever make one again...... and I was quite happy with that idea. Then a chance encounter in a coffee shop led me back to the wonderful Diane Warren and she gave me the incredible gift of this song and the other songs on my upcoming EP."

Carlisle goes on to add, "Diane's songwriting is both a joy and mystery to me. She makes it look so easy, where I imagine it must be unbelievably hard, to do what she does so amazingly well over so many years and so many records. I can't thank her enough for writing this music for me and I only hope everyone else loves it as much as I do."

Watch the official music video here:

Belinda Carlisle US Tour Dates

July 1 - Fred Amphitheatre / Peachtree City, GA

July 4 - TBA

July 6 - Stephanie H Weill PAC / Sheboygan, WI

July 9 - North Shore Center for the Performing Arts / Skokie, IL

July 11 - The Rose Music Center at The Heights -/ Huber Heights, OH

July 14 - Melody Tent / Cape Cod, MA

July 15 - South Shore Music Circus / Cohasset, MA

July 17 - Sony Hall / New York, NY

July 18 - NYCB Theatre at Westbury / Westbury, NY

August 18 - Blue Note Summer Sessions / Napa, CA

August 20 - August Hall / San Francisco, CA

August 22 - House of Blues Las Vegas / Las Vegas, NV

August 24 - Libbey Bowl / Ojai, CA

August 26 - Honda Center / Anaheim, CA

August 27 - Greek Theatre / Los Angeles, CA

Photo Credit: Nick Spanos



Macklemore to Perform Surprise One-Night Only Performance Live in Dolby Atmos at SXSW Photo
Macklemore to Perform Surprise One-Night Only Performance Live in Dolby Atmos at SXSW
Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and Macklemore, the multi-diamond certified, GRAMMY®-winning hip-hop artist, are teaming up to showcase the future of music through a surprise performance in Dolby Atmos, one-night only at SXSW®. This will be Macklemore’s first live concert in Dolby Atmos.
Classical Saxophonist Joseph Lulloff And Pianist Yu-Lien The Convey New Stories On Album A Photo
Classical Saxophonist Joseph Lulloff And Pianist Yu-Lien The Convey 'New Stories' On Album Arriving March 17
Classical saxophonist Joseph Lulloff, a critically acclaimed concert artist and award-winning educator, and pianist Yu-Lien The, his frequent recital collaborator, offer world premiere recordings of works by four prominent, living American composers on New Stories, available March 17, 2023 (Blue Griffin Recording BGR 607).
Meyhem Lauren x Madlib & DJ Muggs Announce New Collaborative Album Photo
Meyhem Lauren x Madlib & DJ Muggs Announce New Collaborative Album
Meyhem Lauren has been one of the culture’s most reliable brands; built from quality, consistency, and flavor. The artist and personality takes pride in expressing himself artistically from a raw and unfettered perspective. The did previous projects with DJ Muggs, Harry Fraud, Buckwild, Madlib, and most recently Black Vladimir with Daringer.
Boston Fiddler Hanneke Cassel Releases Infinite Brightness in April Photo
Boston Fiddler Hanneke Cassel Releases 'Infinite Brightness' in April
Her bandmates include Keith Murphy, who plays guitar and harmonium on the album, Jenna Moynihan, who contributes five-string fiddle, and Tristan Clarridge on cello. Infinite Brightness also includes guitarist Yann Falquet (heard on “Dmitri’s Dream and “Last Alleluia”).

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Jennifer Holliday Performs 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' From DREAMGIRLS on TAMRON HALLVideo: Jennifer Holliday Performs 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' From DREAMGIRLS on TAMRON HALL
March 15, 2023

Jennifer Holliday, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning original star of Dreamgirls, appeared on Tamron Hall for a special performance of “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going.' Holliday won a Grammy Award for the performance of the show-stopping Dreamgirls song and her Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for playing Effie White. Watch the video!
Meyhem Lauren x Madlib & DJ Muggs Announce New Collaborative Album 'Champagne For Breakfast'Meyhem Lauren x Madlib & DJ Muggs Announce New Collaborative Album 'Champagne For Breakfast'
March 15, 2023

Meyhem Lauren has been one of the culture’s most reliable brands; built from quality, consistency, and flavor. The artist and personality takes pride in expressing himself artistically from a raw and unfettered perspective. The did previous projects with DJ Muggs, Harry Fraud, Buckwild, Madlib, and most recently Black Vladimir with Daringer.
Boston Fiddler Hanneke Cassel Releases 'Infinite Brightness' in AprilBoston Fiddler Hanneke Cassel Releases 'Infinite Brightness' in April
March 15, 2023

Her bandmates include Keith Murphy, who plays guitar and harmonium on the album, Jenna Moynihan, who contributes five-string fiddle, and Tristan Clarridge on cello. Infinite Brightness also includes guitarist Yann Falquet (heard on “Dmitri’s Dream and “Last Alleluia”).
Video: SMACKBOUND Share New Video for 'Imperfect Day'Video: SMACKBOUND Share New Video for 'Imperfect Day'
March 15, 2023

The Finnish five-piece featuring vocalist Netta Laurenne, guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, drummer Rolf Pilve, keyboardist Vili Itäpelto, and bassist Tuomas Yli-Jaskari, once again deliver a hooky, driving, metal-influenced slab of hard rock power on their second album. Watch the new music video now!
Far From Saints Announce Release of Self-Titled DebutFar From Saints Announce Release of Self-Titled Debut
March 15, 2023

Far From Saints – a new band featuring Kelly Jones of Stereophonics with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker from The Wind and The Wave – will release their self-titled debut album via Ignition Records. News of the LP comes with the group’s latest single “Take It Through The Night” – a bluesy southern rock stunner.
share