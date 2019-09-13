Being As An Ocean Releases Fifth Studio Album PROXY: AN A.N.I.M.O. STORY

American rock band, Being As An Ocean, have released their fifth studio album, PROXY: An A.N.I.M.O. Story, today. The 14-track record is a sci-fi themed concept record from the mind of frontman Joel Quartuccio, and the home of singles "Play Pretend" and "Find Our Way."

The album stands as a monumental, year-long labor of love, sculpted and breathed into reality. Its inaugural single's music video lifts the veil on a vast creative world from which the band has pulled its inspiration and artistic guidance, exposing a narrative, not unlike our own; an existence experienced through the human lens of empathy, suffering, loss, longing, regret, reconciliation, sacrifice, joy, and love.

Being As An Ocean will be hitting the road for a North American tour, kicking off on September 19 in Los Angeles, and wrapping up on October 17 in San Francisco. Following those dates, the band will be touring across Europe for the entire month of November. All tour dates can be viewed here.

Being As An Ocean is the sound of the push and pull of circumstance versus ambition; of facts and figures overwhelmed by vibe and mystery. It's a sonic landscape littered with stories of strength from weakness and the beauty in tragedy. It's poetry in motion.

PROXY: An A.N.I.M.O. Story is nothing short of a creative milestone for what was already a breathtaking band. Joel Quartuccio mines the depths of his psyche with distinctive power; Tyler Ross evolves from songwriter and guitarist into co-producer; guitarist and melodic vocalist Michael McGough soars to new heights; co-founder and bassist Ralph Sica anchors the proceedings. BAAO charges forth into a brand new era.



Grammy-nominated producer and collaborator, Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Poppy, Halsey) helped the band to build these songs from the ground up in the studio. He also worked with them on last year's "Alone," which emerged from the studio in just 12 hours. This new process carried forward into the making of Proxy. Each song sprang from the collective. Nothing was considered "finished" until everyone shared enthusiasm and satisfaction in the results.

Being As An Ocean is that rare heavy entity that offers a full experience for the head and the heart. They stand out in a sea of rock sameness, filling an ocean of their own, embracing vibe and spirit over precision and safety.

PROXY: An A.N.I.M.O. Story is out now. For more information, please visit https://beingasanocean.com/.





