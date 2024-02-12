Bedroom Pop Artist PEACH LUFFE Shares 'Honeybee' From New EP 'Honey'

Throughout Summer 2023, Peach Luffe hunkered down in his Toronto apartment to write and record his new EP, Honey, out March 8th. 

Feb. 12, 2024

Bedroom Pop Artist PEACH LUFFE Shares 'Honeybee' From New EP 'Honey'

On Friday, Toronto bedroom pop artist Peach Luffe (Peach LOO-FEE) shared his ethereal new single, “Honeybee.”

“It’s about asking for reassurance,” he notes “Honeybees are very vulnerable. They don’t live very long and are fragile creatures, so that’s why the title fits. I used to believe my worth as a partner was tied to personal achievements and superficial things. I thought my partner would want to leave if things aren’t great. It happened before, so why shouldn’t I believe that? Turns out, I just need a lot of reassurance from them. And having met someone who doesn’t care about those things healed me."

Throughout Summer 2023, Peach Luffe hunkered down in his Toronto apartment to write and record his new EP, Honey, out March 8th. 

In addition to taking the mic, he showcases his skills on guitar, keyboard, bass, and violin, expanding his ever-evolving sonic world and coating it in sweetness. “Honey is about a wonderful person I met last year,” he smiles. “I feel like this relationship I have is just really sweet, and the songs are sweet-sounding, too. It doesn’t sound super raw, but it also isn’t super polished. The EP talks a lot about reassurance and insecurities when you feel like you aren’t good.”

The result is six dreamy new tracks that are filled with lush soundscapes, soaring vocals, and the introspective lyrics he has become known for. The EP also includes recent singles, “Honeymoon,” “Quite Like You,” and “Say It Back.

He adds, “In anime, the main characters always have an attitude of, ‘No matter what happens, everything is going to be okay.’ It’s their mentality. They keep going and find a way to make everything work out. My approach to music is similar. I look for new ways to create, and I hope to be the person who tells listeners, ‘Everything is okay’.”

Peach Luffe is the vision of Jong Lee, a classically trained violinist who was born in Seoul, South Korea, raised in Buffalo, New York, and is now based in Toronto. Known for creating daydream-worthy pop, Jong leans on his classical foundation to build lush soundscapes that transport his listeners. The moniker Peach Luffe was inspired by his love of peaches and the manga One Piece’s main character, Luffy.

Peach Luffe began as a project solo in Lee’s bedroom during the pandemic and slowly grew to be a full band, numerous collaborators, and his beloved sidekick, Mango the Cat.  A prolific songwriter, Jong released his first EP, Shimmer, in 2020, his debut album, Everything is Peachy, in 2022, and four other EPs in less than four years.  

He has received early support from tastemakers like CBC, Atwood Magazine, and Exclaim! and from influential playlists like Spotify’s IndiePop and Dreampop. Spotify also selected him for a billboard in Toronto’s Dundas Square for Asian Heritage Month in May of 2023. His single, “Shimmer,” has been synced in Korean advertisements and the 2022 film Swearing Jar.

Stay tuned for more to come on Peach Luffe.

Listen to the new single here:



