Bedroom Pop Artist Awfultune Announces EP 'Unreleased Demos II'

Bedroom pop artist awfultune (Layla Eden) announces her forthcoming EP, unreleased demos ii, out this spring. The announcement is accompanied by the release of her latest single, "weird!", offering listeners a sneak peek into the alluring soundscape of her forthcoming project.

With her ukelele in hand and a penchant for vulnerability, Layla grapples with untapped feelings for her best friend on the tender, lo-fi track.

She explains that “‘weird!' is the love song of the EP. I wanted a drunken, straight from the heart, stream of consciousness about feeling like you're falling in love with your best friend.”

The EP is a follow-up to 2019's unreleased demos and will feature today's release and recent tracks “malware,” “exile,” and more to come…

Since 2018, raconteur, songwriter, storyteller, advocate, and vocalist awfultune has been making music on her laptop in upstate New York. She has since amassed hundreds of millions of global streams, officially evolving out of indie bedroom-pop obscurity and, as an openly transgender woman, remains a champion for queer representation through her work. Stay tuned for unreleased demos ii.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez