Bedroom Pop Artist Awfultune Announces EP 'Unreleased Demos II'

The EP will be out this spring.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Bedroom pop artist awfultune (Layla Eden) announces her forthcoming EP, unreleased demos ii, out this spring. The announcement is accompanied by the release of her latest single, "weird!", offering listeners a sneak peek into the alluring soundscape of her forthcoming project.

With her ukelele in hand and a penchant for vulnerability, Layla grapples with untapped feelings for her best friend on the tender, lo-fi track.

She explains that “‘weird!' is the love song of the EP. I wanted a drunken, straight from the heart, stream of consciousness about feeling like you're falling in love with your best friend.” 

The EP is a follow-up to 2019's unreleased demos and will feature today's release and recent tracks “malware,” “exile,” and more to come…

Since 2018, raconteur, songwriter, storyteller, advocate, and vocalist awfultune has been making music on her laptop in upstate New York. She has since amassed hundreds of millions of global streams, officially evolving out of indie bedroom-pop obscurity and, as an openly transgender woman, remains a champion for queer representation through her work. Stay tuned for unreleased demos ii.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Glaive Unveils New Song huh Photo
Glaive Unveils New Song 'huh'

Breakout star glaive shares his first new music of 2024, “huh,” out now. The track, recorded in Alaska with longtime producer Jeff Hazin (aldn, renforshort), Ralph Castelli (Dora Jar, Jesse) and new collaborator John Cunningham (XXXTENTACION, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X), debuts alongside a video directed and shot by Ash Gutierrez.

2
House & Home And Suntitle Release Split Photo
House & Home And Suntitle Release 'Split'

House & Home and Suntitle have released their four-song split album, available now. Split features two tracks from House & Home, produced at The Bakery Recording Studios by Will Beasley (The Dangerous Summer, Handguns, Turnstile), and two from Suntitle, produced at Creep Recording Studio by Jake Clarke and mastered by Will Beasley.

3
Benjamin Ingrosso Shares New Single Kite Photo
Benjamin Ingrosso Shares New Single 'Kite'

The latest single, “Kite,” from Swedish pop sensation Benjamin Ingrosso is out now. The song was co-written by Benjamin himself, along with Anya (Kylie Minogue), Jon Shave (Britney Spears, Zayn), Salem Al-Fakir, and Vincent Pontare, and produced by Jon Shave and Vargas & Lagola (Avicii, Madonna, Sia, A$AP Rocky, Lady Gaga).

4
Teejay Drops New Single Dip Ft. Tommy Lee Sparta Photo
Teejay Drops New Single 'Dip' Ft. Tommy Lee Sparta

Jamaican dancehall artist Teejay releases new single 'Dip' featuring Tommy Lee Sparta. The 9-track EP, co-executive produced by diamond-selling musical legend Shaggy along with Sharon Burke and Steve Carless, is available now for pre-order. Teejay's redefining what dancehall music looks like in mainstream spaces.

Montréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release SingleMontréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release Single
So What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Ft. Underoath, Ian Diorr, Skillet & MoreSo What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Ft. Underoath, Ian Diorr, Skillet & More
Cat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On 'Straight Through' Single Out in MarchCat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On 'Straight Through' Single Out in March
Pianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in MarchPianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in March

