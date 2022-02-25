Becky Hill Teams up With Galantis on New Single 'Run'

BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter Becky Hill teams up with GRAMMY®-nominated dance music superstars Galantis on the new single, "Run," released today via Astralwerks.

Hill taps her full vocal range on the emotional track, which examines how fear can threaten to derail a relationship. Galantis produced the shimmering song, which stands to soundtrack the summer of 2022. Hill, MNEK and Galantis co-wrote "Run."

Shot in Cape Town, South Africa, the official music video for "Run" was directed by Michael Holyk (Rag N' Bone Man, Jake Bugg), who helmed Hill's official video for "Sunrise in the East." Packed with stunning landscape shots, vibrant textures and contrasting moods, the clip sees Hill escape the run-of-the-mill day-to-day to enjoy a romance in sunnier climes.

"I'm so excited to release 'Run' with Galantis." says Becky Hill. "I wrote it with my best friend MNEK, whom I've been writing with for 10 years. The magic I felt when we first wrote my single 'Losing' back in 2012, I still feel to this day when writing with him. I feel like every single I release has the potential to better the last one and this is no different, especially with Galantis featuring on the record, too. With their catalogue of hits with the likes of Little Mix and Years & Years, I'm very proud to be a part of another huge collaboration with them. This next phase of my artistry is an extension of me fully coming out as a popstar, but this time with a BRIT Award in hand!"

Hill teased the new collaboration while on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards, where she went on to collect the award for Best Dance Act. The fan-voted award - which saw a long-awaited return of the Dance category, after a 16-year hiatus - was presented to an ecstatic Becky by two of her previous collaborators, David Guetta (who has hailed her as "one of the very rare queens of dance of music") and Pete Tong.

Galantis has enjoyed wide acclaim after the release of their debut album, Pharmacy, which topped the Billboard Dance album chart, earned numerous Platinum and Gold RIAA certifications and received two GRAMMY nominations.

The collaborative project - led by Christian Karlsson (aka Bloodshy, one-third of Miike Snow) - has worked with a remarkable range of artists, including Dolly Parton (#1 at US Dance Radio, from their third album, Church,) Little Mix and David Guetta (on the 2021 summer smash "Heartbreak Anthem," which debuted at #1 on the Worldwide iTunes charts and spent 13 weeks in the Top 10 of the UK's Official Chart top ten), Years & Years, and more. Karlsson's songwriting collaborators include Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry, and Britney Spears.

The first of a string of releases due from Hill this year, following her recent signing to Astralwerks, "Run" comes on the heels of "Here For You," her collaboration with Wilkinson, which was written specifically for his album. After stand-out 2021 sets at Reading & Leeds and selling over 50,000 tickets for her sold-out U.K. headline tour, Hill has already announced she'll be performing at numerous 2022 festivals. Tickets are available HERE.

With an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart-smashing pop songs and a reputation as a trailblazer in the electronic music scene, Hill was the third most-streamed British female solo artist on Spotify in 2021 while her single "Remember" was the fifth most streamed song by a British female.

"Remember" - a collaboration with David Guetta found on her debut studio album, Only Honest On The Weekend - entered the top five of the U.S. dance radio charts and was nominated for Song of the Year at the BRITS 2022. Hill has over 180 songs registered with ASCAP - no mean feat considering only 17% of PRS for Music's registered songwriters are female.

Watch the new music video here: