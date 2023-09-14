Becky G Joins Forces With Vita Coco Ahead of Her Landmark U.S. 'Mi Casa, Tu Casa' Tour

Leading coconut water company The Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ: COCO) announces today a partnership with award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and activist Becky G. As the new face of the brand, Becky G, a proudly fierce “advocate for authenticity,” perfectly aligns with Vita Coco’s brand values.

Vita Coco has consistently led the way in transparent business practices and authentic brand engagement, all while fueling a diverse range of hydration occasions – from post-workout to hangovers – and being a catalyst for transformative community impact. Today, Vita Coco raises the bar even higher with the announcement of this partnership.

The announcement comes just as Becky G embarks on her first headlining ‘Mi Casa, Tu Casa’ tour in the U.S. during Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 - Oct. 15. To kick off their partnership, Vita Coco will proudly serve as an official sponsor of the tour.

“From our first conversations, it was clear that Becky G was going to be an amazing ambassador and partner for Vita Coco,” said Mike Kirban, co-founder and executive chairman of The Vita Coco Company. “Not only is she someone who is unapologetically herself, she does so while embracing her roots and championing her community – a community that increasingly mirrors the diverse and growing family of Vita Coco drinkers.”

Coconut water, long a staple throughout Latin America and the tropics, was introduced to the mainstream U.S. market nearly 20 years ago by Vita Coco after a chance encounter in a Manhattan bar. Today, Vita Coco’s portfolio ranges from coconut water to coconut juice and coconut milk, and resonates with a younger, more multicultural consumer base.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Vita Coco as a partner for my first U.S. tour,” said Becky G. “I’m looking forward to working with a brand that encourages being true to yourself, paying it forward and creating fun, memorable experiences for fans. I know their partnership will only add to the intimate ‘Mi Casa, Tu Casa’ experience.”

Both Becky G and Vita Coco share a deep commitment to giving back to the communities that have been instrumental in their respective successes. As an extension of the brand’s social impact program, the Vita Coco Project, they will collaborate on programs aimed specifically at helping to uplift the Latin community in the U.S.

The partnership will also feature a variety of high-impact activations and events around the release of Becky G’s upcoming album Esquinas, as well as engaging cross-platform content and a slew of exclusive coconutty surprises.

Photo Credit: Emilio Sanchez