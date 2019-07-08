Beck Drops New Video For SAW LIGHTNING (FREESTYLE)

Beck's new "Saw Lightning (Freestyle)" video captures the GRAMMY-winning artist stripping his latest single down to its bare bones. Rendered in striking minimalist black and white, "Saw Lightning (Freestyle)" relies solely on the impact of raw talent and passion: a man, a harmonica, a camera and nothing more. Beck's vocals, stomping feet and solo harmonica somehow fill the same space occupied on the original by his raw acoustic slide guitar and Pharrell Williams' drums, keyboards and mumbles.



Directed by Giovanni Ribisi and edited by Nick Roney, "Saw Lightning (Freestyle)" is a radically different take on Beck's first single from his forthcoming 14th album, Hyperspace, due out sometime in the future on Capitol Records. Surprise released April 15, 2019, "Saw Lightning" was made available simultaneously as a single and as the score to the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro campaign, directed by GRAMMY winner Hiro Murai.



Beck will spend the remainder of the summer co-headlining the Night Running Tour with Cage The Elephant-named for "Night Running," Cage The Elephant's single featuring Beck from the band's Social Cues album-beginning July 11th at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, WA.

