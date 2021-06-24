Beanz Debuts Latest Track 'As Seen On TV'

Today, the latest female rapper paving the way, Beanz has unveiled her new track "As Seen On TV" featuring iconic rapper Benny The Butcher via Artisan/AWAL.

Listen below.

Produced by Taysty, "As Seen On TV" flexes Beanz' lyrical dexterity and flow over the bouncy, horn laden beat. The track follows on the heels of her first single, "Blow Me" off of her highly anticipated album, Tables Turn due out later this summer. On "Blow Me," Hot New Hip Hop exclaims Beanz has "raw talent...[and] dope bars" while Brooklyn Vegan describes "...[Beanz] channels warm, soulful early 2000s rap on her addictive new single."

On "As Seen On TV" Beanz says: "I have been a fan of Benny for some years now, we both come from the east coast underground rap scene. When we finally linked up he told me he was a fan of mine also and was familiar with me, I didn't expect that. The record came together at the right time for my first real project."

Beanz has steadily been on the rise since her time on the Netflix hip-hop, reality competition Rhythm and Flow with a string of releases earlier this year including "Crackin" (prod. By JetSonMade), "Basement" (prod. by Wheezy) and "Waves Freestyle" where she teamed up with Bay Area rapper P-Lo.

Listen to "As Seen on TV" and keep an eye out for more news on Tables Turn coming soon.