Beans On Toast & The Kentish Folk Release New Track 'Swimming In It'
The group's new tour will kick off on May 5.
Beans on Toast is back with a searing new protest song: "Swimming In It".
Taking-on the wastewater giant Southern Water, Beans has assembled a collective of over 30 musicians to join the fight against their alleged acts of criminal environmental pollution.
Written for the community group SOS Whitstable and recorded over a weekend session at The Albion Rooms in Margate, a huge group of musicians from the Kent Coast, dubbed 'The Kentish Folk', joined forces to produce the striking new single: "Swimming In It".
Speaking about the new song and the experience of making it, Beans says:
"After moving to the Kent coast in 2020 I became aware of the horrific acts committed by Southern Water and also by the amazing fightback from the local community in the form of SOS Whitstable. I wanted to help and did that in the only way I know how - I wrote a song.
Striking while the iron was hot, I scored some studio time in The Albion Rooms in Margate and put word out around the community inviting anyone and everyone to come and play on the track. The result was The Kentish Folk, a small army of amazing local musicians, everyone who came down is on the track, most of them were strangers to me before the session started."
Packed with tuba, slide guitars, washboards, spoons, honky tonk piano and a choir of voices, the track features artists including Will Varley, Alex Gillings (The Great Malarkey), Jaime St Marthe (Grabba), China Soul, Pearl Fish, Ty Watling, Wyatt Riot among many others (listed below).
The result is "a fun party tune, about why it's a bad idea to put s**t into the sea" sums-up Beans.
Chiming with tomorrow's release (22 April), Beans will be looking to raise further awareness for the cause at a demonstration in Worthing tomorrow afternoon, where the HQ of Southern Water is based. Beans will be performing a set, alongside talks from local campaigners and Surfers Against Sewage in aid of their END SEWAGE POLLUTION campaign.
Watch the music video for the new single here:
The surprise new single arrives as Beans on Toast prepares for a headline tour nationwide this Spring. Coming to a town near you, these shows will see the cult folk legend and festival veteran will be doing what he does best: singing songs, making friends, telling stories and putting the world to rights; with dates spanning every corner of England from Grimsby (5 May) to Dartmoor (28 May).
Capping off the run with a clutch of shows close to his heart, Beans will be playing consecutive dates in his hometown (Whitstable), his home city (London) and his childhood home (Braintree); all over the June Bank Holiday weekend.
Tour Dates
05 MAY GRIMSBY docks academy
06 MAY DONCASTER ey up mi duck
07 MAY BLACKPOOL bootleg social
11 MAY BILSTON the robin
12 MAY SALISBURY the chapel live
13 MAY WESTON-S-MARE loves cafe
19 MAY NORTHAMPTON the black prince
20 MAY RAMSGATE ramsgate music hall
21 MAY CHELMSFORD the stables
25 MAY FROME the tree house
26 MAY PERRANPORTH the watering hole
27 MAY FALMOUTH the cornish bank
28 MAY DARTMOOR the white thorn inn
01 JUNE WHITSTABLE the duke
02 JUNE LONDON the clapham grand
("An Evening With..." Show w/ WIlliam Crighton & Ann Liu Cannon)
04 JUNE BRAINTREE the public gardens