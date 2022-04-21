Beans On Toast & The Kentish Folk Release New Track 'Swimming In It'

Beans on Toast is back with a searing new protest song: "Swimming In It".

Taking-on the wastewater giant Southern Water, Beans has assembled a collective of over 30 musicians to join the fight against their alleged acts of criminal environmental pollution.

Written for the community group SOS Whitstable and recorded over a weekend session at The Albion Rooms in Margate, a huge group of musicians from the Kent Coast, dubbed 'The Kentish Folk', joined forces to produce the striking new single: "Swimming In It".

Speaking about the new song and the experience of making it, Beans says:

"After moving to the Kent coast in 2020 I became aware of the horrific acts committed by Southern Water and also by the amazing fightback from the local community in the form of SOS Whitstable. I wanted to help and did that in the only way I know how - I wrote a song.

Striking while the iron was hot, I scored some studio time in The Albion Rooms in Margate and put word out around the community inviting anyone and everyone to come and play on the track. The result was The Kentish Folk, a small army of amazing local musicians, everyone who came down is on the track, most of them were strangers to me before the session started."

Packed with tuba, slide guitars, washboards, spoons, honky tonk piano and a choir of voices, the track features artists including Will Varley, Alex Gillings (The Great Malarkey), Jaime St Marthe (Grabba), China Soul, Pearl Fish, Ty Watling, Wyatt Riot among many others (listed below).

The result is "a fun party tune, about why it's a bad idea to put s**t into the sea" sums-up Beans.

Chiming with tomorrow's release (22 April), Beans will be looking to raise further awareness for the cause at a demonstration in Worthing tomorrow afternoon, where the HQ of Southern Water is based. Beans will be performing a set, alongside talks from local campaigners and Surfers Against Sewage in aid of their END SEWAGE POLLUTION campaign.

Watch the music video for the new single here:

The surprise new single arrives as Beans on Toast prepares for a headline tour nationwide this Spring. Coming to a town near you, these shows will see the cult folk legend and festival veteran will be doing what he does best: singing songs, making friends, telling stories and putting the world to rights; with dates spanning every corner of England from Grimsby (5 May) to Dartmoor (28 May).

Capping off the run with a clutch of shows close to his heart, Beans will be playing consecutive dates in his hometown (Whitstable), his home city (London) and his childhood home (Braintree); all over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Tour Dates

05 MAY GRIMSBY docks academy

06 MAY DONCASTER ey up mi duck

07 MAY BLACKPOOL bootleg social

11 MAY BILSTON the robin

12 MAY SALISBURY the chapel live

13 MAY WESTON-S-MARE loves cafe

19 MAY NORTHAMPTON the black prince

20 MAY RAMSGATE ramsgate music hall

21 MAY CHELMSFORD the stables

25 MAY FROME the tree house

26 MAY PERRANPORTH the watering hole

27 MAY FALMOUTH the cornish bank

28 MAY DARTMOOR the white thorn inn

01 JUNE WHITSTABLE the duke

02 JUNE LONDON the clapham grand

("An Evening With..." Show w/ WIlliam Crighton & Ann Liu Cannon)

04 JUNE BRAINTREE the public gardens