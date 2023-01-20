Beach Weather Share New Single 'Homebody'

Breakthrough alternative pop-rock band Beach Weather, return today with their newest single "Homebody," out on Arista Records.

Muddled percussion and an ear-wormy hook reel you into the trio's newest alt-pop track about their love for staying home. The single can be found on the band's forthcoming debut album, Pineapple Sunrise, due out March 3rd. Pre-order for the album is also available here.

On the new single, lead singer Nick Santino shares, "Homebody is a song about being a homebody. That's about it. Who wants to go out and see people you don't really like when you could just have your own party for one, roll a joint, order some tacos and watch YouTube all night. We think people are really going to relate to this one. It's one of our new favorites."

"Homebody" comes equipped with a new music video that is straight out of the '70s. Garbed in vintage robes, watch the band traipse around the house and embrace the homebody lifestyle.

"Homebody" arrives on the heels of the band's debut late night performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and their recent single & video release "Trouble With This Bed." The band continues to breakthrough in every arena of the alternative space with their hit single "Sex, Drugs, Etc." which has tallied north of 350M+ streams and shows no signs of slowing down (12 million streams weekly).

The track is still Top 5 Alt ( #1 most played at KROQ and 98.7) since reaching #1 this past October. Last month, Beach Weather also shared a gorgeous, reimagined version of "Sex, Drugs, Etc. (Stripped Down)" and you can listen here.

The band kicked off the new year with a stellar performance at iHeart ALTer Ego last weekend at Kia Forum in LA alongside Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Jack White, Muse, Fall Out Boy, CHVRCHES, and Rosa Linn.

Watch the new music video here: