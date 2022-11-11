Beach Weather Release New Single 'Trouble With This Bed'
The track was released alongside a new music video.
Continuing a breakthrough year with a #1 alternative radio hit, 3-piece alternative pop-rock band, Beach Weather - comprised of Nick Santino [vocals, guitar], Reeve Powers [bass], and Sean Silverman [guitar/production] - share a new single and music video entitled "Trouble With This Bed" today via Arista Records.
The track leans into glassy synths and a steady beat as Santino sings, "I don't want to be a loner left alone." Watch the new music video for the single below!
About the song, Santino shares, "Trouble With This Bed is a song about the melancholy loneliness we all fall victim to from time to time. Whether it's longing for a lost flame, a past love or the struggle of leaving the security and safety of your own bed. It is a love song as much as it is a song about grief and self reflection. The poet David Whyte said that... "The first step in spending time alone is to admit how afraid of it we are.." I think that rings true for this song."
The accompanying visual focuses on a couple in bed, ebbing and flowing between moments of connection and disconnection. Simultaneously, the clip intercuts the trio's cozy performance from a bed as well.
On the video, Silverman adds that, "The video tried to tap into that deep feeling of melancholy where you begin to almost feel trapped. In this case by playing out all the different scenarios of a relationship. From lust to heartbreak and everything in between. It all sort of culminates around the different types of loss and longing that we all go through. We play a fly on the wall role throughout the video, as a makeshift guide through the different revolving storylines. "
"Trouble With This Bed" arrives on the heels of "Unlovable," which The Hidden Hits proclaimed, "With fuzzy distortions and anthemic choruses, 'Unlovable' delivers Beach Weather's star quality we've been missing for years," and christened it "an infectious radio-ready hit."
Meanwhile, their massive single "Sex, Drugs, Etc." has tallied north of 300M+ streams and counting (12 million streams weekly), soared to #12 on the Billboard Hot Alternative chart and #40 on the Emerging Artist chart while peaking at #53 on the Spotify Global chart, #51 on the US chart and #32 on the UK chart. The band also made waves at radio when the track hit #1 on Alternative radio.
The band is excited to announce they will perform the song for their late night tv debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 28th at 11:35PM/10:35PM CT on ABC.
This fall, you'll be able to hear "Trouble With This Bed" and much more during the band's high-energy live show. They are currently touring the U.S. and recently played a sold-out NYC show with The Maine at Pier 17 and a sold out Brooklyn headlining show at The Sultan Room. Remaining dates for this year can be found below. Tickets are available for purchase here.
The band will kick off their 2023 with a performance at iHeart ALTer Ego on January 14, 2023 at Kia Forum in LA alongside Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Jack White, Muse, Fall Out Boy, CHVRCHES, and Rosa Linn.
Watch the new music video here:
BEACH WEATHER U.S TOUR DATES
12/3/22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Audacy Beach Festival 2022
12/4/22 - Tampa, FL - 97X Next Big Thing @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
12/8/22 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
1/14/23 - Los Angeles, CA - iHeart ALTer Ego at Kia Forum
5/27-5/28/23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Festival 2023
November 11, 2022
