Be Decent Release NOW'S THE TIME Album, Share "Try Not To Die"

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Brooklyn, NY's Be Decent have released their new album Now's The Time. The release is accompanied by new single 'Try Not To Die,' which follows album singles 'Come Sweetly,' 'You Better Work,' and 'Human Nature' (ft. Ted Leo). The LP and its singles have garnered support from Stereogum, Americana Highways, The Punk Site, RIFF Magazine, and more.

Now's the Time is a record about what Paul Weller called the 'constant struggle just to exist'—both in the micro and macro senses. There are songs about mental health ('Struggle,' 'You Better Work'), the empty feeling that comes with financial instability ('HOLE'), and the seemingly insurmountable divisions in modern American society ('Hateful,' 'Try Not to Die,' 'Can't Argue').

Through it all, there's a sense of hope: 'All That I Need' celebrates the rejuvenating power of NYC, while the stomping title track offers sound advice for those trudging through the morass: 'Most things are out of your control / Don't let uncertainty take hold.' If you can't find catharsis singing along to the chorus 'Human Nature,' the bad guys may have already won.

Now's the Time was mixed by 'Agent' Jay Nugent of NYC ska greats The Slackers and recorded by Mitch Rackin (The Slackers, Psychic Ills), who also handled mastering. For the retro-style cover art, Be Decent enlisted J Bonner, whose credits include Rancid, Jimmy Cliff, and Studio One. Guests on the album include punk icon Ted Leo, who sings on the lead single, 'Human Nature.'

Now's The Time and 'Try Not To Die' are out now.

Tracklist

01. Get Over It

02. Human Nature (ft. Ted Leo)

03. Now's The Time

04. Come Sweetly

05. Chasing Dawn

06. You Better Work

07. All That I Need

08. Struggle

09. Out For Blood

10. Can't Argue

11. Be Decent

12. Try Not to Die

13. Hole

14. Hateful

15. O'Doctor

About Be Decent

Be Decent is a four-piece from Brooklyn, New York, with an abiding love for ska and a wandering eye for many other genres. The band's sound draws from vintage ska, reggae, and soul; '70s heroes like The Clash, The Jam, Elvis Costello, and Dexys Midnight Runners; and the third-wave ska that was ubiquitous in the '90s. All of these influences can be heard on the quartet's debut album, Now's The Time, a collection of taut, danceable songs with giant hooks and impassioned lyrics about human decency, a rare commodity in 2026.

The group formed in August 2022, when pandemic boredom led bassist Ken Partridge (author of the 2021 book Hell of a Hat: The Rise of '90s Ska and Swing) and drummer Geoff Bickford to issue a call for musicians on social media. That's how they found singer and guitarist Jimmy Doyle, a veteran of 21st century ska groups like The Fad and The Forthrights, and they later added saxophone ace Matt Mason, who's played with the likes of The Pietasters, Bad Manners, and Uzimon—and guested with The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Chisel, Stranger Cole, The Slackers, Roddy Radiation (The Specials), and The Amazing (Royal) Crowns.

Be Decent is a young band, but they've already shared bills with the likes of The Slackers, The Toasters, Spring Heeled Jack, The Scofflaws, Pilfers, Stop the Presses, and Elvis Costello.

Photo Credit: Graham Ferguson



Photo Credit: Graham Ferguson

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