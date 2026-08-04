MY AIM IS TRUE 49th Anniversary Box Set to Arrive via UMe

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UMe is set to release a 49th anniversary edition box set of MY AIM IS TRUE, the debut studio album by Elvis Costello, according to a label announcement.

On October 2, UMe will release My Aim Is True (49th Anniversary Edition), a five-CD box set telling the story of how Declan MacManus became Elvis Costello – and how his debut album, recorded in a small London studio, was the first public step in a singular and enduring career.

Across 104 tracks, demos, masters, outtakes, live performances, interviews, and other rare recordings (52 of them previously unreleased), plus a new 2026 remaster of the original album from the original analog tapes (the vinyl original album is AAA all analog), the collection traces Costello's transformation from a young computer operator through his brief attempts to break into the London 'singer-songwriter' scene while recording songs in his bedroom, dreaming of them being sung by other artists; to eventually recording three failed singles for Stiff Records; 'Less Than Zero,' 'Alison,' and '(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes' with members of the American band Clover, before forming the Attractions and having a U.K. hit single with 'Watching The Detectives' on which only Costello and Steve Nieve appeared.

Each of its five discs – My Aim Is True, The Blue Print, The Stranger In The House, Becoming The Attractions and Covered In Clover (the only live performance of Costello and Clover) – is accompanied by extensive new writing from Costello, alongside rare and unseen photographs, handwritten lyrics from his notebooks and diary entries from 1976, and lists of songs he was performing solo, as then he was being rejected by every publisher and A&R man in London before Stiff Records heard something in his songs.

The collection was produced by Elvis Costello and Steve Berkowitz.

As a preview, Costello has shared a selection of highlights from the box set, illustrating the evolution of one of his most beloved early songs, 'Watching The Detectives.' Available to hear today are four previously unreleased recordings: the 'Pathway Studios Trio Version' (Costello on guitar/vocals, Andrew Bodnar on bass, Steve Goulding on drums), a mix without either the introductory 'Spy Guitar' figure or any keyboards added that would come to define the song; a formative solo electric performance from the UK television program Good Afternoon, hosted by Mavis Nicholson, which aired on September 30, 1977, accompanied by a short excerpt from Costello's first-ever TV interview; and a swaggering live performance with The Attractions from San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom on July 8, 1978, alongside the newly remastered 2026 version of the original recording.

'When first proposed, I thought the whole idea of celebrating a 50th Anniversary of My Aim Is True was preposterous,' Costello writes at the beginning of the collection. 'It made my teeth itch.' He continues: 'It couldn't just be set up like a venerable object in a glass case.'

Instead, My Aim Is True (49th Anniversary Edition) presents the album as the beginning of a still-unfolding story. Its first disc pairs the original album with 'Watching The Detectives,' creating a hybrid of the original U.K. and U.S. track listings. Recorded with producer Nick Lowe and the Marin County band Clover during four six-hour sessions at Pathway Studios, the album emerged with little budget, limited overdubbing and Costello singing live on nearly every track.

'Last night I listened to this wonderfully wonky record in its entirety for the first time in about 45 years,' Lowe writes in a new note for the set, recalling Pathway's unforgettably heady atmosphere of 'cigarettes, ill-laundered clothes, exposed electrical units, and urinal disinfectant.' He adds that making the album gave him 'the priceless opportunity to observe at close range the extraordinary work of one of the foremost composers of popular song of this or any other era.'

Handwritten lyric scans included with Costello's new essay

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