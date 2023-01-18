Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bayonne Announces Third Studio Album 'Temporary Time'

Bayonne Announces Third Studio Album 'Temporary Time'

The new album is releasing via Nettwerk on May 26th.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Multi-hyphenate experimental musician Roger Sellers, aka Bayonne, announces his third studio album, Temporary Time, releasing via Nettwerk on May 26th. He also releases a psychedelic new single and video "Right Thing."

Bayonne describes his upcoming album, "To me the overall narrative of Temporary Time is the events following my Dad's cancer diagnosis in early 2019. The record explores the emotional journey we went through as a family coming to terms with his declining health. Not every song covers this, but that presentiment is lingering in the back of my mind through it all."

"During much of the recording process, I was in a pretty deep state of depression, which is pronounced throughout some of the lyricism. I started focusing on my mental health and things eventually became much easier for me, but writing these songs certainly helped push me through a dark period. Going through this really helped me improve my process, among other things. I started thinking a little differently about collaboration and having more people involved, allowing me to focus more on the songs and their meanings.," he continues.

Temporary Time features recent releases "Is It Time" and "Solo," as well as new single "Right Thing," which dropped today. While Bayonne wrote and recorded his first two albums in solitude, he took to a more collaborative approach with his third full-length, bringing in outside ideas via co-production credits with Jon Joseph and fellow Austin native Danny Reisch, who also mixed the record.

Bayonne veers into the propulsive dark-pop of "Right Thing," one of several tracks featuring ghostlike samples of audio lifted from his family home movies.

"Approaching my mid 30s, I was having a lot of anxiety about life, music and the future - contemplating where I wanted to go creatively, which among other things, caused me to fall into a state of depression. It's a deeply meaningful song to me, conveying feelings of stagnancy and self-doubt while maintaining a poppy format," says Bayonne.

"One of the reasons it's so meaningful to me is because it was the last song I remember showing my Dad before he passed. In the middle percussive section, I added samples from old home VHS tapes, wherein you can faintly hear him and other family members chattering lightly in the background. I'll never forget showing him how I implemented these old recordings into the song. He was highly amused by this."

Bayonne describes "Right Thing" as a gloomy but upbeat reflection on uncertainty.

The "Right Thing" video captures the feelings of uncertainty with a woozy, psychedelic visual directed/animated by Lauren Haug.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Eric Morales



Braids Announce New Album Euphoric Recall Photo
Braids Announce New Album 'Euphoric Recall'
Love, all of it; the unbound bliss, the budding impulses, and the messy imperfections, a supernova swirled up in a suite of bold, melodic, symphonic pop songs surrendered to the present. Braids also released their new single 'Evolution,' a clear eyed and calm banger that gives the record a grounded notion amidst the sprawling pace.
ADI OASIS Announces Debut Album Lotus Glow Photo
ADI OASIS Announces Debut Album 'Lotus Glow'
The Lotus Glow double disc collection features an eclectic range of guests, including Rihanna and Ariana Grande songwriter KIRBY, recent Beyonce collaborator Leven Kali, who co-wrote and co-produced several tracks on Renaissance, R&B poet & musical powerhouse Jamila Woods, and UK neo-soul artist Aaron Taylor.
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Share New Single Bones Photo
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Share New Single 'Bones'
The new single is being released via Magnolia Records/Tone Tree Music and comes just a few weeks ahead of their upcoming tour – An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb: The Residency Tour – which has the Holcombs visiting Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Knoxville, DC, and Seattle with all stops outside of Valentine’s Day in Atlanta.
Girl Scout Announce Debut EP Real Life Human Garbage Photo
Girl Scout Announce Debut EP 'Real Life Human Garbage'
Buzzing Swedish newcomers Girl Scout have officially announced their debut EP Real Life Human Garbage. Produced by Ali Chant (Soccer Mommy, Perfume Genius) and Jacknife Lee (The Killers, Bloc Party), the EP is led by the release of the group’s brand new single “Weirdo.” Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series TrailerVIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

Watch the video trailer for Apple’s 'Dear Edward,” the highly anticipated series written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims and based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel. The trailer features upcoming New York, New York star and original SIX on Broadway Queen Anna Uzele.
VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases Broadway Musical Debut With Evan Rachel Wood After THELMA & LOUISE ReportsVIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases Broadway Musical Debut With Evan Rachel Wood After THELMA & LOUISE Reports
January 18, 2023

Amanda Seyfried has confirmed her plans to make her Broadway debut. It was previously reported that Seyfried had missed the Golden Globes because she was workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise. She continued to tease the show's music and confirmed Evan Rachel Wood's involvement. Watch the interview video clip now!
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHRINKING Comedy Series TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHRINKING Comedy Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

At the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for “Shrinking,” the upcoming comedy starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

The series stars an ensemble cast led by Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas and Djouliet Amara. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, “The Big Door Prize” tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears. Watch the video trailer now!
The 61st New York Film Festival Sets 2023 DatesThe 61st New York Film Festival Sets 2023 Dates
January 18, 2023

Lesli Klainberg, president of Film at Lincoln Center, announced that Matt Bolish has been named to the newly created position of managing director of the New York Film Festival (NYFF). In this role, Bolish will work closely with artistic director Dennis Lim, who oversees the curation and programming process, to produce the world-renowned event.
share