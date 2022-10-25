Bastard Jazz Releases New Remix From RUMTUM's ISLES OF INDO 'Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)'

Half a year after the release of his debut album, "Isles In Indo," the Denver, Colorado-based visual artist and producer RUMTUM (aka John Hastings) has tapped his friend Brothertiger for his first official remix.

Brothertiger, a pioneer of the early '10s chillwave scene, has chosen "Escape Cape" - track 4 of the LP - and transformed it into a rich, textural piece. While the original focusses on rhythm and melody, Brothertiger's remix taps into and augments the lush ambience of the song. The drums lie higher in the mix, such that, despite the ethereal harmonies, the remix maintains a space-out danceability. RUMTUM's original melody still remains, but through a kaleidoscope of layered sounds: "Escape Cape" has become dreamscape.

Brothertiger (aka John Jagos) is an acclaimed musician and producer, based in Brooklyn, NY. He first made waves with his washed-out take on chillwave, alongside contemporaries like Toro y Moi and Teen Daze, albeit with a more electronic bent, and has 8 full lengths under the Brothertiger moniker.

Buy/ Stream Here:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Krv5sb

Apple Music: https://apple.co/3wxN3Up

Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/3pShKzy

Deezer: https://bit.ly/3PLVGBq

Tidal: https://bit.ly/3KCXaNz

SoundCloud: https://bit.ly/3QVFPBu

Bandcamp: https://bit.ly/3TdcrZf

Follow RUMTUM:

https://www.instagram.com/rumtum_music/

https://rumtum.bandcamp.com/