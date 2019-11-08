Banx & Ranx Collaborate with Kojo Funds for Latest Single 'Traffic Jam'

Montreal-based production duo Banx & Ranx have collaborated with UK artist Kojo Funds on new single 'Traffic Jam'.



Combining sparse guitar strings and infectious West African rhythms with Kojo Funds' effortlessly slick vocals, 'Traffic Jam' is a feelgood track with an unmistakably sun-kissed vibe. The track is accompanied by a colourful, energetic music video directed by Meji Alabi, who has created videos for the likes of Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy. Featuring Kojo Funds and Banx & Ranx, the visual takes place in the bustling Ghanaian city of Accra and showcases a very eventful roadblock, swarming with vibrant dancers and characters.



The track follows on from Banx & Ranx's recent releases with Ella Eyre called 'Mama' and with Stefflon Don & JP Cooper called 'The Reason Why', and also comes after Kojo Funds' addictive release 'I Like' featuring WizKid.



Speaking on the release, Kojo Funds says: "Traffic jam was a fun song to make. The song reflects the energy that was created in the studio that day. Working with Banx & Ranx felt like we had been working together for years, they are two musical geniuses."



"What I love about 'Traffic Jam' is the simplicity of the chorus, it really reflects the fun we had in the studio that day. Writing it with Kojo, without force and bouncing all over the place," explains Yannick of Banx & Ranx. Soké from the duo adds: "When we were writing the song, we chose every word wisely. We really focused on different flows and multi-syllable rhyming, kinda like a hip-hop track. Oh, and yeah, I love this beat!"



Since their 2017 release 'LIT', Banx & Ranx have remixed tracks from a slew of high-profile artists, including Gorillaz, Charli XCX, Khalid, Little Mix, Diplo, Sean Paul and David Guetta. Not stopping there, the duo also worked on tracks for the likes of Dua Lipa, Jonas Blue and Stefflon Don and co-wrote Nicky Jam's 'Fenix', which was later nominated for the prestigious 'Album of the Year' accolade at the Latin Grammy Awards. They also achieved massive success with 2018's 'Answerphone', a Platinum-certified collaboration with Ella Eyre and Yxng Bane which hit the Top 5 in the UK singles chart.



Of mixed Ghanaian and Dominican descent, Kojo Funds is best known for featuring on the Yxng Bane single 'Fine Wine', which was certified Silver by the BPI. He also featured on Mabel's 'Finders Keepers', which reached #8 in the UK Singles chart. This year alone, he has collaborated with the likes of WizKid and Kano to name a few. After being nominated for 'Best Newcomer' at the 2017 MOBO Awards, he then released his debut album Golden Boy in September of last year, breaking into the UK Top 40 in the process.



Amassing over 200 million streams in their career to date, Banx & Ranx continue their meteoric rise with the help of one of the UK music scene's hottest talents.





