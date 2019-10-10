Bandsintown Launches Live Music Charts

Bandsintown, the most trusted source for concert discovery, today launches its Live Music Charts, the first data-driven predictive charts illustrating current interest in artists' touring activity. The 24 Worldwide, US, and City charts are powered by Bandsintown's robust data insights based on the interactions of its 50 Million registered fans who generate 500,000 clicks to ticketing sites every day. The charts weigh a formula that blends both tracker growth and fan engagement on the platform.

Bandsintown has also partnered with Billboard, the world's most influential music media brand, to exclusively present the Billboard + Bandsintown Tour Index, four exclusive weekly charts launching later this month. The rankings will showcase the top overall and rising artists both domestically and globally, utilizing a unique methodology incorporating tracker and fan engagement data on Bandsintown.

Starting today, Bandsintown, Bandsintown for Artists, and Hypebot will publish monthly Worldwide and US emerging and established artist charts as well as weekly buzzing and emerging artist charts for 10 major US cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, and San Francisco. In the coming weeks, Bandsintown will also roll out international charts.

Recent data confirms that, for the first time ever, developing artists -- including DIY musicians and independent artists without labels -- are key drivers of music industry growth. These new charts will celebrate and encourage further artist discovery by spotlighting trending artists both nationally and locally.

"In a fast-growing streaming music world, there is nothing more true than real fans' interactions and engagement at live music events to build successful and long-term artist careers," said Fabrice Sergent, Bandsintown Managing Partner. "Bandsintown's dataset is unique in the marketplace as it highlights national and local rising stars based on fans engagement in the real world. The Bandsintown Live Music Charts furthers Bandsintown's mission to support developing artists."

Bandsintown's 50 Million+ registered concert goers and 510,000+ registered touring artists provide a unique global perspective of music fans' affinity for touring artists. While recorded music is more accessible than ever, Bandsintown believes that live music brings people together through unique communal experiences and creates happiness and understanding in the world. The Bandsintown Live Music Charts will reflect the constantly evolving tastes of live music fans and offer a unique perspective on how fans are engaging with their favorite touring artists while serving as a new resource for various industry stakeholders, including artists, managers, venues, agents, labels, and more.

Check out the inaugural Bandsintown Live Music charts HERE.





