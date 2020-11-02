VOTE. VOTE. VOTE.

Bandsintown LIVE Programming Week Of November 1, 2020

VOTE. VOTE. VOTE. That's the message this week on Bandsintown Live with Sunday's "Voice Your Vote" presented by Cheat Code and a Monday rebroadcast of "Pop Can Records Sound the Alarm Vol 1. - Louder Feelings."

Watch Free On Bandsintown LIVE at live.bandsintown.com

SUNDAY - NOVEMBER 1 - CHEAT CODES PRESENTS: VOICE YOUR VOTE

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT

with Cheat Codes, Kiiara, Sam Blacky

Join us for a Cheat Codes livestream this Sunday November 1st, featuring special guests Kiiara and Sam Blacky, as they perform their new single 'Washed Up' as well as discuss what is important to them this election season.

MONDAY - NOVEMBER 2 - POP CAN RECORDS RESTREAM

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Pop Can Records Sound the Alarm Vol 1. - Louder Feelings

This is a visual representation of Pop Can Records 'Sound the Alarm Vol 1. - Louder Feelings', a compilation of protest music. Featuring a film by Lucy Sandler, a poem by Shungudzo and performances by Lynn from the band PVRIS, Jarina De Marco and Dylan Brady, ill peach, Model Child, Maral, Safe Jazz, Tay Dex and All City Jimmy, G.Smith, Tony Kill..

WEDNESDAY - NOVEMBER 4 - 4AM TAKEOVER RESTREAM

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT DJ Chachi

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Rick Wonder

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Palina La Diva

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT DJ Phresh

Watch Free On Bandsintown LIVE on Twitch at live.bandsintown.com

CONTACT: Bruce Houghton bhoughton@bandsintown.com

About Bandsintown & Bandsintown LIVE

Bandsintown is the global hub of live streaming and live music discovery.

With its reach of 220 million monthly active fans globally, 59 million registered concert goers and 530,000 registered artists, Bandsintown has marketed 51,000 livestreams by more than 16,000 artists since late March.

Bandsintown LIVE, which launched in May of 2020, has hosted more than 700 hundred musicians to an audience 31 million including Amanda Palmer, Sub Urban, Mary Gautier, Secret Sisters, Way & Treaty, David Guetta, Sofi Tukker, Black Coffee, Diplo, The Wombats, Benny Benassi, Echosmith, New Hope Club, Imogen Heap, Yelle, Tank and the Bangas, Tayla Parx, Taking Back Sunday, Mt. Joy, Benny Benassi, Icona Pop, Krewella, The Wombats, Madison Cunningham, MK, Scarypoolparty.

Visit the Bandsintown website at https://www.bandsintown.com/.

Watch Bandsintown LIVE on Twitch at live.bandsintown.com

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You