Bandsintown Announces Live Programming For the Week of June 22

This Monday Bandsintown LIVE offers a preview of the new Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS Americana and Country live music channel launching on June 29th.

Wednesday is a benefit for COVAID AFRICA, a digital grassroots NPO founded in response to the recent coronavirus pandemic. The organization aims to minimize the impact of COVID-19 in Africa. By partnering with Doctors Without Borders/Medécins Sans Frontières, COVAID Africa hopes to raise money through support from media influencers, collaborations with social enterprises and, most notably, online concerts organized with Bandsintown.

Friday on Bandsintown #MOSTLIKED will see performances by Dan Croll, Laura Marano, OMI, and Carlie Hanson.

Bandsintown LIVE has amassed 18.3 million viewers since launch in May of 2020.

MONDAY - JUNE 22 - Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS

HOST: Wild Ponies

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT The National Parks

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Megan Palmer

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Raye Zaragoza

A Preview Of The New Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS Channel

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Mary Bragg

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT The Sea The Sea

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Rainbow Girls

TUESDAY - JUNE 23 - Bandsintown DISCOVERY

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT The Ninth Wave

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Leon of Athens

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT LEXXE

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Stereo Jane

WEDNESDAY - JUNE 24 - Bandsintown FUSION

Curated by COVAID Africa

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Muthoni Drummer Queen (Kenya)

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Langa Mavuso (South Africa)

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Dobet Gnahoré (Ivory Coast)

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT mau (Kenya)

THURSDAY - JUNE 25 - Bandsintown ALL THE VIBES

Tune in for a day of programming from 2:00-6:00 PM ET featuring the best in soul, Hip hop, and EDM.

FRIDAY - JUNE 26 - Bandsintown #MOSTLIKED

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Laura Marano

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT OMI

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Dan Croll

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Carlie Hanson

