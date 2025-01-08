Bandits on the Run to Tour with The Wood Brothers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatrical indie-pop band, Bandits on the Run, have announced a string of national tour dates supporting The Wood Brothers, in the midst of an ongoing residency at New York's Bowery Electric.

Tour Dates with the Wood Brothers:

February 6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

February 7 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

February 8 - Clearwater, FL - Bilhiemer Capitol Theater

February 10 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

February 11 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

February 12 - Greenville, NC - State Theater

February 13 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

February 15 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Opera House

February 16 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

Known for their distinct combination of cello, guitar, accordion and found-percussion with sophisticated three-part harmonies and rotating lead vocals, the trio of Adrian Blake Enscoe (he/they), Sydney Shepherd (she/her) and Regina Strayhorn (she/her) sprang from a chance encounter while busking in NYC's bustling subways. The Brooklyn-based outfit burst onto the national stage in 2019 when their song, “Love in the Underground,” was featured on the NPR Tiny Desk Contest's Top Shelf.

After recording their 2021 EP, Now Is The Time, with producer Ryan Hadlock (Brandi Carlile, The Lumineers), the Bandits took to the screen, devising a short musical film, Band At The End Of The World, commissioned by Prospect Musicals. Since then, they have continued to explore the nexus of indie-folk and theatrical storytelling, composing music for the Netflix animated series, Storybots, scoring the movie, The Same Storm, adapting several songs from texts by William Shakespeare for a production of As You Like It, receiving an NEA grant for a new musical with Prospect Musicals, all the while touring the globe with appearances at the Cambridge Folk Festival, Floydfest, Summerfest Milwaukee, Americanafest, F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Mile of Music, and the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival.

Enscoe recently received rave reviews for their performance as Little Brother in Swept Away on Broadway, featuring music written by The Avett Brothers, who invited Enscoe to join them onstage during their sold out New Year's Eve concert.

Bandits on the Run are currently working on the stage musical adaptation of the novel What's Eating Gilbert Grape in association with MCC Theater, alongside actor-musician Christopher Sears and Academy Award Nominee Peter Hedges, who wrote the original book and screenplay.

Comments