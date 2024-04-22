Bairi Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Fire Siren'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After amassing millions of streams across platforms and attracting a devoted cult following, rising R&B songstress and self-proclaimed siren, Bairi, has unveiled her highly anticipated debut project, Fire Siren.

In her 10-track album, Bairi crafts a sultry tale of self-discovery, narrating her personal journey of overcoming darkness to find self-worth and purpose. Through heartfelt storytelling, she encourages listeners to confront their struggles, revealing her captivating healing essence. With her ethereal voice and emotive lyricism, the songstress draws inspiration from a variety of musical genres, rooted in R&B and soul. Bairi teams up with fellow rising songstresses Nathi and Lilly Aviana to explore themes of love, pain, relationships, and spirituality to lead listeners on a transformative journey of personal reflection and the pursuit of divine femininity.

Fire Siren not only marks Bairi's production debut but also showcases a diverse lineup of talented producers such as Captain Swiley, Reggie Volume, Ehll Evans, Bum Ass Jalen, Sian McMullen, Dave Marx, Mcamp, SiRAM, and others. Complementing these producers are composers Victor Ekpo, Matthew Bernard, Seth Charles Anders, OG DosEquis, and Musik Therapist. Additionally, the album includes a significant epilogue by Martha Beck, a Harvard-trained sociologist and New York Times bestselling author, along with a track inspired by the influential sounds of the supergroup Art of Noise.

In anticipation of the album release, Bairi released singles "Karma" and "Come My Way," which swiftly captivated listeners and earned acclaim from publications such as Billboard, Essence, UPROXX, Homegrown Radio, and many others. The overwhelmingly positive reception from fans and critics served as a testament to Bairi's undeniable talent and the irresistible allure of her music.

The Hershey, PA native, Bairi, has swiftly garnered a dedicated following. Her journey began with the release of captivating singles, which not only caught the attention of fans but also led to collaborations with esteemed producers like Justice League (known for their work with Mary J. Blige and Drake) and Mike Hector (recognized for his productions for Doja Cat and SiR). Additionally, she has collaborated with notable artists such as Deante’ Hitchcock, Chris Patrick, and Dende. Standout tracks like "Paraíso," "Spring Cleaning," and "Free" gained widespread recognition organically from Billboard, UPROXX, HotNewHipHop, HipHopDx, and Audiomack. “Paraíso” has over 1M streams globally and organically while also racking up 61K+ views on the gorgeous Orchestral live performance. In 2022, Bairi was named Artist to Watch at SXSW and has headlined venues and shows in cities nationwide, including Baby's All Right, Drom, and Aisle 5.

FIRE SIREN TRACKLISTING

drown Ways (feat. Nathi) Come My Way Dirty Luv Not My (feat. Lilly Aviana) Karma (Medicine) Man Enough Celestial how to not drown (epilogue) Paraíso (Orchestral)

Photo credit: Zammarroo