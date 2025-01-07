Bailey Zimmerman Shares Summer 2025 U.S. Headlining Dates for 'New To Country' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bailey Zimmerman has announced the dates for his Summer 2025 New To Country Tour, kicking off in Indianapolis on June 6, 2025. Following his sold-out, 30+ city international headline trek, RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR, Zimmerman will continue to electrify audiences as he brings his dynamic live show to 16 amphitheaters across the U.S. this summer for the New To Country Tour, promoted by Live Nation and featuring support from Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge.

Tickets for the New To Country Tour will go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale HERE now until Wednesday, January 8 at 8 a.m. CT. Presale access begins Thursday, January 9 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. local time.

Bailey Zimmerman is coming off the heels of a massive year in 2024. After debuting with one of the most notable country records of 2023, Religiously, The Album., which entered the Billboard 200 at #7, reached #3 on the Top Country Albums chart and set the record for the biggest streaming debut for a country album in history, Bailey’s star continued to rise throughout 2024 as he sold out his first ever international headline tour, achieved his fourth #1 at country radio, earned his first CMA Award nomination and more.

Beyond building an impressive track record at radio and becoming one of the biggest live acts in the genre, Bailey also joined country all-stars Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson and more, on the highly buzzed about, GRAMMY-nominated “Twisters: The Movie” soundtrack with his song “Hell or High Water.” Most recently, he teased his next musical chapter with the releases of “Holy Smokes,” “New To Country” and “Holding On” - watch his live performances of “Holding On” for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and “New To Country” at the 2024 CMA Awards. With his current single, “Holy Smokes,” now climbing up the charts at radio, Bailey further cements his place as one of country music’s brightest stars.

NEW TO COUNTRY DATES

6/6/25 - Indianapolis, IN / Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

6/7/25 - Sterling Heights, MI / Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

6/13/25 - St Louis, MO / St. Louis Music Park *

6/14/25 - Rogers, AR / Walmart AMP *

6/19/25 - St. Augustine, FL / St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

6/21/25 - Alpharetta, GA / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

7/27/25 - Corning, CA / Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino *

7/29/25 - Denver, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

8/9/25 - Canandaigua, NY / CMAC *

8/14/25 - Gilford, NH / BankNH Pavilion *

8/22/25 - Bridgeport, CT / Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

8/23/25 - Richmond, VA / Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront *

8/29/25 - Durant, OK / Choctaw Grand Theater

9/4/25 - Council Bluffs, IA / Harrah's Stir Cove *

9/12/25 - Reno, NV / Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resorts **

9/13/25 - Laughlin, NV / Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater **

* with support from Dylan Marlowe & Drew Baldridge

** with support from Dylan Marlowe

In addition to his New To Country Tour dates, Bailey leads the lineups for festivals including Crash My Playa, American Rodeo, Country Thunder Arizona, Sand In My Boots, Country Fest, Tailgates N’ Tallboys, Country Jam 2025, NebraskaLand Days, Windy City Smokeout, Country Thunder Saskatchewan, Big Valley Jamboree, Sunfest Country, Boots & Hearts, Voices of America, Lasso 2025, Country Thunder Calgary and more to be announced soon.

Comments