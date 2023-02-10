Bailey Zimmerman Releases Brand-New Track 'Fix'n to Break'

Unstoppable singer/songwriter Bailey Zimmermanis putting in the work on his latest track release, "Fix'n To Break." Written by Zimmerman alongside Sergio Sanchez, Chandler Walters and frequent collaborators Gavin Lucas and Austin Shawn, it follows the recently released "Get To Gettin' Gone," co-written by Zimmerman as well.

The new music arrives as his current single "Rock And A Hard Place" catapults into the Top 10at country radio in just nine weeks-time. The track has spent five consecutive weeks as the No. 2 most-streamed country song of the year in the US and earned nearly 400 million global streams to date. It's currently No. 2 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and nearing Top 15 on their Hot 100 chart as well.

With national TV performances on Good Morning America and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, "Rock And A Hard Place" is featured on Zimmerman's 2022 record-shattering debut EP, Leave The Light On.

Currently Top 5 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and Top 20 on the Billboard 200, it made history upon release as not only the most-streamed all-genre debut of the year, but also the biggest streaming country debut of all time. A worldwide success, the EP is also Top 20 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart and Top 15 on the ARIA Country Albums Chart.

Having earned more than 1.4 billion career streams to date, Zimmerman ranked as Billboard's 2022 No. 2 Top New Country Artist and No. 4 Top New Artist across all genres. He ended the year at No. 3 on TikTok's Emerging Artists chart in the U.S. and was named to multiple Year End Best Of lists including LA Times' 100 Best Songs of 2022, NY Times' Best Songs of 2022 and Holler's 20 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2022.

In addition, he was the only country artist in 2022 to receive two Platinum certifications from the RIAA, beginning with his No. 1 debut single "Fall In Love," the fastest debut single to reach No. 1 at country radio since 2015 and the first debut hit to make it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this year.

The Illinois native will be heading out on the road with global superstar Morgan Wallen for his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour, kicking off overseas in New Zealand and Australia next March before returning stateside in April.

The 39-date trek will visit multiple legendary venues including stadium stops at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Chicago's Wrigley Field, LA's SoFiStadium and Boston's Fenway Park before wrapping on October 7th at Tacoma Dome in Washington. Tickets are on sale now here (see full list of tour dates below).

BAILEY ZIMMERMAN 2023 TOUR DATES

*Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour

Wed, March 15 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena*

Tues, March 21 - Sydney, NSW - Qudos Bank Arena*

Fri, March 24 - Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena*

Fri, April 14 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field*

Sat, April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field*

Thurs, April 20 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center*

Sat, April 22 - Oxford, MS - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*

Thurs, April 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*

Fri, April 28 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena*

Sat, April 29 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena*

Thurs, May 4 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

Fri, May 5 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Sat, May 6 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Thurs, May 18 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*

Fri, May 19 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

Sat, May 20 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

Wed, May 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*

Fri, May 26 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park*

Thurs, June 1 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park*

Fri, June 2 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park*

Thurs, June 8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Fri, June 9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Wed, June 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park*

Thurs, June 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park*

Sat, June 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park*

Thurs, June 22 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

Fri, June 23 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

Thurs, June 29 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field*

Fri, June 30 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field*

Thurs, July 6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium*

Fri, July 7 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium*

Fri, July 14 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*

Sat, July 15 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*

Wed, July 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field*

Thurs, July 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field*

Sat, July 22 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium*

Sat, Aug 12 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium*

Wed, Aug 16 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

Thurs, Aug 17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

Fri, Aug 18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

Sat, Aug 26 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park*

Thurs, Sept 14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Fri, Sept 15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Sat, Sept 16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Mon, Sept 18 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens*

Thurs, Sept 21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre*

Fri, Sept 22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre*

Sat, Sept 23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre*

Thurs, Sept 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre*

Fri, Sept 29 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre*

Sat, Sept 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*

Tue, Oct 3 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Wed, Oct 4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Sat, Oct 7 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome*