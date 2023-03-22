Bailey Bryan Announces 'Sensitive Bad Bitch Music Vol. 1' Release Date

Burgeoning songstress Bailey Bryan unveils details for her long-awaited EP Sensitive Bad Bitch Music Vol. 1, out April 7th. An up-close document of her journey to self-love, the EP expertly showcases Bailey's vulnerable-yet-confident songwriting that has earned her dedicated listeners across the globe. Pre-save here.

Much like her self-proclaimed title of "sensitive bad bitch" Bailey's music is a beautiful mess of contradiction. As a singer building and shifting through various genres, she's also a self-possessed but sensitive lyricist, unapologetic but open-hearted vocalist, and fiercely intelligent but deeply attuned to her most visceral instincts.

To Bailey, 'sensitive bad bitch' means "allowing yourself to be vulnerable and owning all the hard feelings and heartbreak, but not letting those feelings stop you from learning and re- learning your worth as you go through life. I'm someone who struggles with anxiety and doesn't always love what I see when I look in the mirror, but I've slowly realized that my weaknesses shouldn't keep me from having fun and feeling sexy and everything else we associate with the bad-bitch persona. It's about holding space for my humanness, and for everyone else's humanness too."

As the follow-up to her 2021 project Fresh Start, Sensitive Bad Bitch Music Vol. 1 brings her emotional depth and nuance to immediately catchy tracks like "RIP"-a high-energy anthem for fully embracing your own fluidity.

The EP also features standout singles "Tragic" and "Passion." "Tragic" is an honest, deliberate journey of self-reflection and acceptance. On "Passion," Bailey draws elements from 90's R&B, funk and pop while putting her own signature twist on the pulsing, upbeat track. Meanwhile, on "Credits (outro)," Bryan opens up about the painful experience of parting ways with her former label, delivering a slow-burning and soulful reflection on loss and letting go.

Whether she's musing on the complexities of maintaining a situationship on the bass-heavy and bittersweet "Upside Down," or the pure euphoria of unabashed lust on the gang-vocal-fueled and funk-infused "IYKYK," Bailey imbues her songs with a level of detail and originality she partly credits to the years she spent working with esteemed co-writers in the country genre.

Although her time in Nashville led to such triumphs as the release of her debut project ...so far, Bailey ultimately felt called to pursue her love of pop and make the move to L.A." I was in rooms with country writers that I looked up to for years, and they helped me to find my identity as an artist," she says. "Once that identity started to become more clear and I gained more confidence in myself, I felt my sound naturally evolving toward pop and the kind of music I'm making now."

Originally from a small town in Washington State, the newly L.A.-based artist started crafting her own songs on guitar at age 12 and later shaped her sound and style by tapping into an eclectic mix of influences: the '90s R&B her mother raised her on, the underground hip-hop scene in nearby Seattle, the highly refined country songwriting she began exploring upon moving to Nashville at 17.

After scoring a fan favorite with 2022's "MF" ft. 24kGoldn-an empowering piece of R&B-pop that amassed nearly four million streams in only two months and landed on 33 New Music Friday playlists across the globe-the 25 year-old singer-songwriter now returns with Sensitive Bad Bitch Music Vol. 1, a six-track EP that finds Bryan speaking her truth with more power and impact than ever before.

Photo Credit: Slater Goodson