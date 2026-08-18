Bad Wolves to Join SKILLET on Fall 2026 Tour, Kicking Off Sept 30

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Bad Wolves have announced that they will support SKILLET on the band's forthcoming Fall 2026 headline tour, with Escape the Fate also set to appear. The trek is scheduled to kick off September 30 in Schenectady, NY.

The tour will mark the live debut of new vocalist Killboy (Sara Skinner) in her role as frontwoman of Bad Wolves. It will also serve as the live debut of the band's new single 'Paint It Red' and give Killboy the opportunity to put her own stamp on the band's catalog of fan-favorite songs.

Multi-platinum and chart-topping hard rock outfit Bad Wolves issued their new single and music video 'Paint It Red' via Better Noise Music at the top of the summer. It served as the band's first release of 2026 and the opening salvo for new singer Killboy, who made her debut as the band's new vocalist with the track.

'I'm stoked that our first tour together will be with Skillet and Escape the Fate,' enthuses Killboy. 'John, AJ, Derek, and I are ready to get out there and bring this new era of Bad Wolves to the stage along with some of the songs you've known and loved over the years. I can't wait to finally meet the Wolves!'

Bad Wolves' bold new era will showcase performances that signal a fresh evolution of their sound. The tour package will deliver a dynamic collision of legacy and reinvention, uniting two of today's most formidable forces in rock. Expect high energy, massive hooks, and a set of shows built for both longtime fans and a new generation.

Regarding the song, Killboy states, ''Paint It Red' is about being unafraid to tear everything down and start over — again and again if that's what it takes. With blood, sweat, and tears, every single time. To live authentically and follow your heart, you have to be willing to rebuild when something no longer serves who you are. You can't be afraid of change, failure, or starting from scratch. Sometimes growth means letting go of what you've built so you can create something even better. 'Paint It Red' is about having the courage to burn away what's holding you back and the strength to begin again.'

Boecklin elaborated, ''Paint It Red' is a metaphor for those moments in life when being polite, diplomatic, or even democratic, no longer works. Not all the time. Not often. But there comes a point when enough is enough. There are moments when it's time to stop asking for permission and start making decisions for yourself. To do what you want to do, regardless of the consequences. Even if it's the wrong decision, at least it's yours. Then you live with it. Burn it down. Tear it apart. Cause some chaos if that's what needs to happen. There's something freeing about reaching that point — when you know it's time to sound the alarm and let everyone know to back the f off. 'Paint It Red' is about taking control, owning your choices, and refusing to let anyone else dictate your path.'

Bad Wolves Are:

Derek Bolman — Bass

AJ Rebollo — Guitar

Sara 'Killboy' Skinner — Vocals

John Boecklin — Drums

Bad Wolves on Tour with Skillet + Escape the Fate:

09/30—Schenectady, NY—Proctors Theatre

10/02—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore

10/03—Montclair, NJ—The Wellmont Theater

10/04—Huntington, NY—The Paramount

10/07—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/08—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/10—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/11—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore

10/12—Pittsburgh, PA—Citizens Live at The Wylie

10/14—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant

10/16—Minneapolis, MN—Uptown Theater

10/17—Milwaukee, WI—Landmark Credit Union Live

10/18—Omaha, NE—Steelhouse Omaha

10/20—Kansas City, MO—The Midland Theatre

10/22—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium

10/23—Salt Lake City, UT—The Union Event Center

10/26—Airway Heights, WA—Pend Oreille Pavilion at Northern Quest

10/27—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre

10/30—Wheatland, CA—Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10/31—Inglewood, CA—YouTube Theater

11/01—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren

11/05—Dallas, TX—House of Blues

11/06—San Antonio, TX—The Aztec Theatre

11/10—Orlando, FL—House of Blues

About Bad Wolves

Bad Wolves continue to break all of the rules, merging mind-numbing riffs and rhythms with massive, stadium-size melodies. This uncanny fusion of finesse and fire has quietly cemented the Nashville-based band as a multi-platinum powerhouse. Founded by John Boecklin in 2018, the quartet shows no signs of stopping or slowing down, either. Thus far, they have garnered a 3x-Platinum single and two Gold singles in addition to scoring 6 No. 1 entries at radio and gathering billions of streams. Beyond acclaim from Billboard, Outburn, Loudwire, and more, the group has stood out as a presence versatile enough to collaborate with either Daughtry or Ice Nine Kills. Beyond touring with Papa Roach, Volbeat, Hollywood Undead, and more, they have sold out successive headline tours. Welcoming Killboy on the microphone in 2026, they blow the hinges off on their next era with the new single 'Paint It Red' — with much more to come.

About Better Noise Music

Better Noise Music, the artist development company, is the premiere independent Record Label under Better Noise Entertainment, a content creation, and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Better Noise Music founded in 2006 by music industry veteran and independent pioneer Allen Kovac, focuses on artist development and has grown into a music industry independent powerhouse, with a roster including Five Finger Death Punch, Yellowcard, Sabaton, In This Moment, Bad Wolves, Dirty Heads, The Rasmus, NOTHING MORE, The HU, From Ashes To New, Eva Under Fire and The Funeral Portrait. The company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Austin, Miami, London, Berlin, Toronto, and Sydney. The label was named Billboard's #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Label and #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint of 2024, after its history-making run of 5 consecutive years as the #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint (2018-2022).

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