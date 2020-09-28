Bad Suns Releases New Single, 'Baby Blue Shades'

Plus, watch the new music video!

Los Angeles-based modern alt-rock band Bad Suns have released their new standout single "Baby Blue Shades." The track sees the band return to longtime producer Eric Palmquist, who worked with Bad Suns on their first two records.



"'Baby Blue Shades' was one of those songs sent from the cosmos without a moment's warning," says vocalist Christo Bowman "Extracted from a feeling of helplessness and desperation, following hours of unfruitful labor, the music came right to my hands and out of my mouth in a flash, along with a sense of euphoria. That cycle of emotions is exactly what you hear in this song."



Today, the band unveil the vibrant and fun music video for the track directed by Logan Rice.

Since forming in Los Angeles County in 2012, Bad Suns have garnered an impressive following including over 1.5M monthly Spotify listeners, sold out headlining dates across the globe, played countless marquee festivals, and released three full-length records; Language & Perspective (2014), Disappear Here (2016), and Mystic Truth (2019).



Bad Suns is Christo Bowman (vocals/guitar), Gavin Bennett (bass), Miles Morris (drums) and Ray Libby (guitar).

