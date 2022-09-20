Backseat Lovers Release 'Close Your Eyes' Ahead of Upcoming Album

If their phenomenal, international success was determined by the immediacy of pop hook-laden alt-rock then The Backseat Lovers' Close Your Eyes, the latest, smouldering track to be lifted from their forthcoming album, Waiting to Spill, reveals a band in pursuit of new, bold territories.

Intense, emotional, truth-speaking, creeping in with low-lit intimacy androlling out on turbulent waves of stormy guitars, the Utah four-piece put everything out there for their still-growing global fanbase to pick up and hold on to.

Waiting to Spill emerges on Friday 28 October 2022 on Polydor. Laying bare their intentions with last month's release of Growing/Dying, the hotly anticipated follow up to the band's DIY debut album, When We Were Friends, has been described by singer-songwriter,J oshua Harmonas: "the most difficult thing I've ever done" leading listeners to expect a deeply personal document of The Backseat Lovers' current personal and artistic terrain.

Close Your Eyes, with the catalytic lyric "Do you want to be likeyour father?/The older you get, your head's getting hotter", lets the sense of early-adulthood confusion, a predominant album theme, rise andpool on the surface.

After their first album rocket-propelled the band from the smaller stages of Provo and Salt Lake City toLollapalooza, stadium tours with The Killers and Jack White, plus two, sell out tours of the UK and Ireland inside just 18 months, the band has poured their experience, ambition and curiosity into Waiting to Spill's fearless writing and recording.

Taking to the studio with producer, David Greenbaum (Paul McCartney, Beck, Gorillaz), the range of 'instrumentation' available to the band expanded to include speeding cars, toying with tapeloops, splicing and speeds plus a myriad of sound-warping pedals. Yet, at the heart of the album, and Close Your Eyes in particular, is the deeper, emotional writing challenges that Harmon and his writing partner and guitarist, Jonas Swanson, had set for themselves, first separately and then together.

Initially forming in high school and around the music scenes of Salt Lake City and Provo in 2018, Harmon and Swanson are joined in the band by KJ Ward (Bass) and Juice Welch (Drums). Their journey as The Backseat Lovers began with the pure love of songcraft, live performance and DIY-ethics, completing their first EP, Elevator Days, just days prior to graduation from High School.

Listen to the new single here: