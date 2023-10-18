Baby Tate to Release 'Sexploration: The Musical' EP

Rising star Baby Tate shares the official trailer for her anticipated new EP Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical. The project arrives next Friday, October 27th, via Warner Records.

The cheeky one-minute clip hints at what to expect from this variety show-style five-track body of work. With bright colors, wild choreography, puffy wigs, and lots of double entendres, Tate promises “love, self-discovery, and SEXPLORATION,” inviting viewers to “embark on a journey.”

Emphasizing inclusivity, celebrating all body types, flaunting gender diversity, and upending sexual standards, it serves as her most provocative, passionate, and powerful project to date.

This is the sex-positive musical Gen-Z has been waiting for. With production by Justin Tranter, the Atlanta native holds nothing back with lusty lyrics, head-turning hooks, and her one-of-a-kind flows. Full tracklisting below.

Last month, she introduced Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical with “Jersey,” which has already tallied over 1.4M streams. Immediately, Billboard named it among “R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week.”

This week, Tate covers The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, who proclaimed that she’s one of the “women rappers shatter[ing] Atlanta’s hip-hop ceiling.” They also said, “Baby Tate’s carved her own lane that blends pop, rap, R&B and dance music as if they’re one genre.”

With the release of Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical next Friday, her star power will undoubtedly continue to rise. Watch as she puts all her talents on full display with scintillating style and authentic embodiment of self-love.

Last month, she introduced Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical with "Jersey," which has already tallied over 1.4M streams. Immediately, Billboard named it among "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week," and That Grape Juice applauded it as "a rap-sung sonic ode to the Garden State's signature sound while conceptually the cut is lined with lambasting lyrics about losing love."

UPROXX declared, “The effect is something like PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s breakout hit “Boy’s A Liar” but with Tate performing both the singing and rapping halves.” HotNewHipHop praised, “Tate does the sound justice with an irresistible groove and a catchy hook. Fans are sure to love this new cut from the Atlanta-based singer,” and Illustrate proclaimed, “This rising star has consistently delivered hit after hit, and ‘Jersey’ is no exception.”