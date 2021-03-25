Babe Rainbow Shares New Song 'Your Imagination'

From high in the hills of Byron Bay in Australia, Babe Rainbow have been building an enthusiastic fan base of like-minded souls with their booging brand of psychedelic pop that spans three albums now. The latest person to feel the good vibrations is activist, actor, and musician Jaden Smith who provides a guest feature on the band's new single "Your Imagination."

It all started when he heard "Us and the Rainbow" from the band's 2019 album Today. Jaden became enthralled with the band's work and connected with the Babes through Instagram. Now, in what might be the most unexpected collaborations for the year, Jaden lends his particular genius to Babe Rainbow's new single "Your Imagination", a beautiful daydream, a thoughtful lullaby, a meditation drawn from the very nature of the band.

The dreamy new single comes with a euphoric video that sees Babe Rainbow and Jaden running the viewer through their alternate world, spreading a sense of freedom, enriched by nature's canvas. KEXP shared the video saying, "the song comes to us via an appropriately retro video of the blonde Aussies enjoying their envy-inducing laid-back lifestyle on the rural coastland while Smith leisurely strums his guitar 8,000 miles away."

"Your Imagination" is lifted from the band's forthcoming fourth studio album Changing Colours announced today for release on 14th May, via the band's own label Eureka Music through AWAL for digital, and Flightless Records for vinyl worldwide.

At the end of their last US tour, Babe Rainbow decamped to Topanga Canyon to start on a new body of work with famed producer Kyle Mullarky, who had been shaping similar sounds to theirs in the West Coast psych scene for years through the likes of the Allah-Las, and Tomorrows Tulips.

Filled with inspiration and mountain air, the band returned to The Music Farm studio in Byron Bay to finish the record, teaming with producer Wayne Connelly to close out the production.

The resultant record, Changing Colours, is the fold in a mythical road map between California and Byron Bay; compressing time, like a needle skipping over the past half-century of music.

"Your Imagination" feat. Jaden is out now digitally.

Photo Credit: Marclay Heriot